T-cells offer adequate coronavirus protection, study suggests

High levels of T-lymphocytes, or T-cells, could provide adequate protection against the novel coronavirus, a new study suggests.

T-cells are part of our immune system, which responds to a foreign invader such as a virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). They are different from antibodies and are thought to provide immunity against the coronavirus for a longer period of time.

In a study of 3,000 people, researchers with Oxford Immunotec and Public Health England (PHE) found that none of the study participants “with a high T-cell response” developed a symptomatic case of COVID-19 when researchers checked in with them, Reuters reported. Meanwhile, “confirmed infections” were reported in 20 study participants who had a low T-cell response.

Interestingly, the researchers also found that older study participants had lower levels of SARS-CoV-2 responsive T-cells, a finding that could help explain why older people are more at risk for the novel virus.

CORONAVIRUS HOSPITALIZATIONS IN THE US REACH RECORD HIGH, DATA SHOWS

Though the study is pre-print and has not yet been peer-reviewed, the findings suggest that “individuals with higher numbers of T-cells recognizing SARS-CoV-2 may have some level of protection from COVID-19, although more research is required to confirm this,” David Wyllie, Consultant Microbiologist at Public Health England, said, according to Reuters.

The findings come after a separate study out of Singapore in August found that T-cells in some people may have the ability to recognize COVID-19 despite it being a new virus.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The findings of that study suggest that exposure to types of coronaviruses in the past can produce “memory T-cells” in some people's blood, possibly helping them to fight off the novel coronavirus. The researchers of the small study published in Nature noted at the time that these T-cells may help in the development of a coronavirus vaccine.

Fox News’ Amy McGorry contributed to this report.