Supplement sold at gas stations sparks health fears as people report addiction symptoms

An herbal supplement billed as a "feel-good tonic" is sparking concerns about potentially dangerous health effects.

Some users claim that Feel Free, a plant-based product made by Botanic Tonics in Oklahoma, is highly addictive.

The tonic, which is also available in capsule form, is sold at many gas stations and retailers across the U.S.

Its ingredients include kava extract, which the company says promotes relaxation and lifts mood, and kratom leaf, which is said to enhance energy and focus.

Users on Reddit have warned of Feel Free’s addictive properties, also sharing experiences that include skin infections, seizures, suicidal ideations, hospitalizations and intense withdrawal symptoms.

‘Last frontier of addiction’

Chris Oflyng, 28, from Madison, Wisconsin, shared his experience with the tonic’s alleged health effects.

He first began taking kratom as an alternative to his Adderall prescription, thinking it would be a healthier choice.

​​"I find this plant, and it's legal, and I buy it, and it's kind of an in-between of everything," he told Fox News Digital. "I feel good in my body. I've heard this with other people too — they find kratom and it's the last frontier of their addiction because it's just a mix of a little bit of everything, the feeling behind it."

"The first time anyone tries it, they're going to have a great time — and unless you're a really sensitive person, you probably won’t feel any side effects until you've been taking them for a little while," he added.

Oflyng noted that kratom as a whole isn’t "the worst thing," as it can actually help people who struggle with chronic pain.

The potential risk comes with unregulated kratom, especially when it's mixed with kava, he claimed. "The mental addiction to the opioid part of it becomes unbearable."

Oflyng said he spent several years, on and off, addicted to Feel Free. He was consuming five to 10 per day, which he claimed caused nausea, excess sweating and an elevated heart rate.

"It’s been a real struggle for me," he told Fox News Digital.

He also experienced issues with his skin, which he suspects is linked to the kratom and kava.

"My skin would start to become reptilian-like," he told Fox News Digital. "The kava makes your liver really sensitive, and then the kratom dries out your skin."

As a result, Oflyng found that the skin on his face began peeling off. "It’s caused damage to my face, changed the way I look," he said.

Every time he tried to stop drinking the Feel Free, Oflyng suffered from withdrawal symptoms.

"They're very different from traditional opioid withdrawals," he said. "It’s very much like an antidepressant withdrawal — more of just constant cravings that are really hard to beat."

In one of Oflyng’s addiction support groups, he said one person reported that he experienced a seizure after consuming the product.

"I've never had anything like that happen, but I've had experiences where the stimulant properties of the kratom become very intense," Oflyng said. "And I have had tachycardia (rapid heart rate) and skipped heartbeats. I've been very concerned about my heart because of that product."

Oflyng called for the company to disclose the potential side effects to make people aware of the risk, noting, "There's no warnings on any of these products at all."

‘I had no idea’

Jasmine Adeoye, 30, started using the product in 2022 after quitting alcohol.

"I thought it could help me overcome the social anxiety of not drinking alcohol anymore, and at first it felt good," the Texas woman shared with Fox News Digital. "I had no idea it was addictive at the time."

In 2023, Adeoye said she had become dependent on Feel Free.

"After starting with one a day, it gradually went up to two or three, then five or six, then up to 12," she said, sharing that at the height of her addiction she was spending up to $3,000 monthly.

Adeoye purchased the product from multiple gas stations in an attempt to hide how much she was consuming, she admitted.

"I was in a deep depression, tired all the time and had high anxiety," she told Fox News Digital. "Some days I struggled to even get out of bed."

The kratom also caused vomiting, she said, and the kava dried out her skin — "it was like alligator skin, coming off in flakes."

In March 2024, Adeoye gave up Feel Free cold turkey, she said.

After four days of what she described as "miserable withdrawal symptoms" and two weeks of "strong cravings," things started to improve.

It was six months before Adeoye finally felt back to herself and free of the dependence on the product.

To those considering using the product, Adeoye urged caution.

"Be aware of any products that are marketed as ‘safe’ alcohol alternatives," she said. "Please do your research. I’m grateful to help continue to spread the word about how harmful products like Feel Free can be."

Experts urge caution

The danger of the tonic lies in the combination of kratom and kava, according to Lauri Wright, Ph.D., director of nutrition programs and associate professor at University of South Florida (USF) College of Public Health.

"Kratom acts on mu‑opioid receptors, similar to opioids. Frequent use leads to tolerance, dependence and withdrawal symptoms that resemble those from morphine or heroin," she told Fox News Digital.

Reported side effects of kratom include nausea, vomiting, constipation, tremors, seizures, hallucinations, elevated blood pressure and liver damage, according to the doctor.

"In fact, poison control reports have linked kratom to hundreds of adverse health events and a small number of deaths – typically in combination with other substances," she added.

While kava extracts are traditionally consumed as a water-based drink, they have been associated with acute liver injury or even liver failure, Wright warned.

"Heavy, chronic use can lead to dry, peeling skin on palms, soles and other areas, as users are reporting with Feel Free," she said. "Long‑term use may also contribute to malnutrition, weight loss, infections and mood disturbances."

Pharmacists warn that combining the depressant effects of kava with the stimulant or euphoric effects of kratom creates an "overstimulating mix" that increases risk of addiction, Wright noted.

"Users consuming dozens of doses per day, as high as 12 bottles a day and costing up to $3,000 per month, are reporting physical degeneration and psychological decline, including depression, lethargy, severe dependency and withdrawal crises," she said.

"Given the evidence, consumers should avoid Feel Free and similar unregulated botanical drinks combining kratom and kava, especially if they have a history of substance use, liver conditions or mental health concerns," Wright advised.

‘Responsible, informed use’

Botanic Tonics, the Oklahoma-based maker of Feel Free, told Fox News Digital it is "committed to providing consumer education and transparency" and that it "will continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of our customers above all else."

The company noted that Feel Free’s leaf kratom ingredient is "distinctly different" from concentrated 7-OH, a kratom synthetic that the FDA recently announced it plans to ban.

"Feel Free contains natural kratom leaf, which is harvested from the Southeast Asian tropical tree known as Mitragyna speciosa. Kratom has inherent consumer trust through centuries of safe use, commonly consumed in forms such as capsules, powders, teas and liquid dietary supplements," the company said.

"Feel Free also contains the kava plant, also known as kava kava or piper methysticum, and is native to the South Pacific. The root of the plant is used as an herbal solution with various effects. Traditionally, the kava root was ground into a paste and added to liquid for consumption as a kava drink."

Botanic Tonics also added that Feel Free is only available to people 21 and older "and should be consumed responsibly."

The company has also added a warning that no more than two servings should be consumed in a 24-hour period.

"Over 1/3 of our website is dedicated to consumer education about the ingredients, the manufacturing process, and third-party studies plus FDA data," the statement continued. "Consumers should decide for themselves if they are comfortable consuming the product. If anyone has the slightest hesitation, we respect your decision and support that you don’t try it."

"We also urge anyone with a history of substance use disorder, or any concerns about kratom or its effects, to speak with a healthcare professional before using Feel Free. Our goal has always been to offer a natural alternative that respects the tradition of these botanicals while supporting responsible, informed use."