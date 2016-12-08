Super Bowl Recipes -- Buffalo Wings with Cilantro Yogurt Lime Sauce

A healthy alternative to the usual fatty Super Bowl party menu, this recipe was sent by Andrea Correale, president of Elegant Affairs,a celebrity catering and event planning company that serves social, corporate and philanthropic clients in New York City and its outlying areas.

Ingredients:

3 lb chicken wings

1/2 cup honey and

1/2 cup ketchup tomato

2 Tbs Worcestershire

2 Tbs red wine vinegar

1 tsp dry mustard

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

Tabasco to taste



Directions:

Combine honey, ketchup, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, salt, pepper and Tabasco .Add wings; toss to coat well. Refrigerate over night .Place wings on a barbecue grill; grill over medium high heat 10 to 15 minutes, turning often and basting with reserved marinade, until wings are cooked. For super saucy wings, reserve or make extra marinade....reduce on low heat on stove top and toss wings again once they are off the grill. Serve with a cilantro lime yogurt sauce

Cilantro Lime Yogurt Sauce

Combine 1 cup of Greek yogurt with 1 lime juiced and zested , 2 tablespoons of chopped cilantro and 1 clove of minced garlic. Place in refrigerator for one hour before serving.