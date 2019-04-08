Stuffed sandwiches recalled over possible plastic contamination, officials announce

Approximately 56,578 pounds of stuffed sandwiches have been recalled because they are reportedly contaminated by semi-transparent plastic, according to the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recall was announced Friday, two days after the FSIS was notified of consumer complaints to the company, J & J Snack Foods Handhelds Corp.

The recalled sandwiches include 9-oz. packages labeled “Bremer CLASSIC PEPPERONI PIZZA Hot Stuffed Sandwiches” and 9-oz. packages of “Bremer CLASSIC HAM & CHEESE Hot Stuffed Sandwiches.”

The sandwiches are labeled with Aug. 12, 2020, and Aug. 13, 2020 "best if used by" dates.

The FSIS said it has not had any reports of injury or illness related to consuming the products.

The sandwiches were made on Feb. 19 and Feb. 20 and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The packaging on the products has the establishment number “EST. 27231” inside the USDA inspection mark.

The FSIS warns against consuming the sandwich products -- which may be frozen -- and recommends that anyone who has purchased the products throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.