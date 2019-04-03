Frozen beef patties recalled after consumers report finding plastic in product

Food service provider AdvancePierre Foods, Inc. has issued a recall for more than 20,000 pounds of ready-to-eat frozen beef patties over possible plastic contamination. The products, which were produced on Nov. 30, 2018, were shipped to food service locations across the country, including some schools.

The company said it received two consumer complaints about finding soft purple plastic in the product, although the material had not caused any adverse reactions.

The affected products are packaged as 14.06-lb cases containing three bags with 30 pieces for a total of 90 patties labeled “CN FULLY COOKED FLAMEBROILED BEEF PATTIES CARAMEL COLOR ADDED,” and have a case code of 155-525-0 and a package code of 8334.

According to a recall notice posted on the Food Safety and Inspection Service website, the problem was first discovered on April 1, but officials are concerned that consumers may have the product stored in freezers. Food service providers who have purchased the product are advised to throw it out, or return it to place of purchase for a refund.

Consumers with further questions are advised to consult the FSIS website, or contact AdvancePierre’s Consumer Affairs Hotline at (855) 382-3101.