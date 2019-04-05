Hunt's tomato paste recalled over possible mold

A line of Hunt’s tomato paste is being pulled from shelves after the company received complaints from consumers about the presence of mold in the product. Conagra Brands, Inc., said damage to six-ounce cans of Hunt’s Tomato Paste No Salt Added after the canning process had occurred may have caused the presence of mold.

As a result, the company issued a recall for the products which were distributed for sale nationwide. The product has a best by date of Oct. 16, 2020, and an item UPC of 00-0-27000-38807-5. According to the recall noticed posted on the FDA website, no other Hunt’s or Conagra Brands’ products are affected by the recall.

Consumers are advised to throw away affected products, or return it to the store for a refund. The notice did not specify if there had been any adverse reactions related to the recall, but directed customers with further questions to call the consumer care team at 1-888-280-0301.