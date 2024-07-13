Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HEALTH

Stiff person syndrome, ancient cancer care and a lupus breakthrough top this weekend's health recap

Get up to speed on top health stories of the week that you may have missed

Melissa Rudy By Melissa Rudy Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Fox News Digital publishes an array of health pieces all week long on medical research, disease prevention, healthy eating, cutting-edge surgeries and more. We also feature personal stories of families overcoming great medical obstacles.

As your Sunday continues, check out some of the top stories from this past week that you may have missed or have been meaning to check out. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

See our full selection of health stories at http://www.foxnews/health

Let's dive in …

1. What it's like to live with stiff person syndrome

A little-known neurological disorder has been thrust into the spotlight after a documentary revealed singer Celine Dion’s struggle with stiff person syndrome. Two patients share their daily struggles with Fox News Digital. Click here to get the story.

Stiff person syndrome split

Two people who are living with stiff person syndrome — Carrie Robinette, 45, from San Diego, California, at left, and Corwyn Wilkey, 44, who lives in Anchorage, Alaska, right — shared with Fox News Digital what their experiences have been. (Carrie Robinette/Corwyn Wilkey)

2. As moms microdose on mushrooms, some doctors urge caution

Some moms claim that "magic mushrooms" can ease stress and anxiety, but others warn of dangers. Fox News Digital speaks with mushroom advocate Peggy Van de Plassche and Dr. Adam D. Scioli, chief medical officer of Caron Treatment Centers in Pennsylvania, about weighing the risks and benefits. Click here to get the story.

Mushroom split

Peggy Van de Plassche, left, a Canada-based former business and finance executive, quit her job to focus on the psychedelic industry. (Peggy Van de Plassche/iStock)

3. Scientists say they may have found the cause of lupus

Researchers from Northwestern Medicine in Chicago and Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston claim they have found a "molecular defect" that leads to lupus, the autoimmune disease that affects around 1.5 million Americans. Here's what to know. Click here to get the story.

Woman face rash

A facial "butterfly rash" is one of the hallmark symptoms of lupus. (iStock)

4. Ancient Egyptians likely tried to treat cancer, study finds

Lesions found inside an ancient skull could suggest early surgical cancer care, say researchers from the University of Cambridge in the U.K. See the amazing photos. Click here to get the story.

split image of skull 236 and E270

Skull 236, left, and skull E270, right, revealed interesting findings about ancient medicine. (Tatiana Tondini, Albert Isidro, Edgard Camarós, 2024)

5. Experts warn of denial dangers after Biden's debate

After the president's "terrible" debate recently, health experts are warning of the dangers of denying cognitive symptoms and calling for a medical investigation. Click here to get the story.

Joe Biden

President Biden is shown on stage during a campaign rally at Girard College on May 29, 2024, in Philadelphia. Amid the ongoing fallout from Biden's lackluster debate performance on June 27, experts continue to react to potential signs of cognitive decline in the 46th president. (Getty Images)

6. Ask a doctor: ‘Why do I keep getting nosebleeds?’

Nosebleeds can be startling, but in most cases they aren't serious. Two doctors explain what causes them and how to stop the flow. Click here to get the story.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

7. Relieve stress with this 3-minute stretching routine

A wellness expert demonstrates 7 stretches that reduce tension in the body and mind. See the photos and descriptions, and "feel better in no time." Click here to get the story.

Walter Gjergja

Walter Gjergja, the Switzerland-based co-founder and chief wellness officer at Zing Coach, has created a simple three-minute stretching routine exclusively for Fox News Digital. (Walter Gjergja)

8. Are tanning pills safe? Experts share potential risks

Some people are trading UV rays for tanning pills, as numerous social media influencers have raved about the supplements – but the dangers could outweigh the glow. Click here to get the story.

For more Health articles, visit foxnews.com/health

Health weekend recap

This week's top health stories include stiff person syndrome struggles, ancient Egyptian cancer care, a lupus breakthrough and more. (Carrie Robinette/Tatiana Tondini/iStock)

Melissa Rudy is senior health editor and a member of the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to melissa.rudy@fox.com.