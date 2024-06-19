Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter

Service dogs save veterans, plus men's energy boosters and safe swimming tips

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Veterans dogs

Marine Corps veteran Bill Lins, a sergeant from 2004 to 2016, is pictured here with his dog, Link. Lins suffered from PTSD and a traumatic brain injury after he left the service. (K9s for Warriors)

MAN'S BEST FRIEND – Veterans with PTSD get significant benefits from service dogs, the first NIH-funded study found. A vet shares his story. Continue reading…

DEADLY BACTERIA – Health officials are investigating as a potentially fatal infection spreads in Japan. We have the latest. Continue reading…

ENERGY BOOSTERS – Experts identify the 6 most common culprits that zap men's vitality – and offer ways to counteract them. Continue reading…

Men's health - energy vitality split

For Men’s Health Month, several doctors shared with Fox News Digital some common reasons for the decline — and tips for getting back up to speed. (iStock)

ALZHEIMER'S ANSWERS – Mayo Clinic has rolled out a new, non-invasive blood test that detects the common dementia with greater ease and accuracy. Continue reading…

TRIGGER GENE – Scientists have discovered a common genetic trait that exists in 95% of people with inflammatory bowel disease. Here's how it could impact treatment. Continue reading…

GIVING BACK – Megan Stuart, 20, has overcome premature birth and pediatric cancer – and now the Irish dance champion is raising money for the hospital that saved her life. Continue reading…

baby with nasal cannula split with woman in irish dance dress doing a jump

Megan Stuart was diagnosed with stage 3 neuroblastoma shortly before she turned 5 months old. Miraculously, the chemotherapy she received as an infant does not appear to have had any lasting effects on her life.  (Courtesy of Megan Stuart/Shamrock Photography)

ASK A DOCTOR – "Why do I keep eating foods that I know are bad for me?" Continue reading…

STRONG FINISH – From shoes to smartwatches to snacks, these 22 items will keep you running comfortably on marathon day. Continue reading…

SAFER SWIMMING – Water safety experts share 8 tips for preventing drownings at the pool and beach this summer. Continue reading…

Girl climbing into pool

Each year, some 4,000 unintentional drowning deaths occur in the U.S., with the highest rates among children between 1 and 4 years of age. (iStock)

