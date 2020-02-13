Russian woman who escaped hospital coronavirus quarantine locks herself in home, report says

A Russian woman who disabled the lock to her hospital room and escaped a mandatory coronavirus quarantine over poor conditions is reportedly refusing to go back and has locked herself in her home.

Alla Ilyina, 32, has been at her St. Petersburg apartment since leaving the hospital last week after an ordeal that began upon her return from China, where the coronavirus has killed more than 1,300 people and sickened thousands more, the BBC reported Thursday.

Authorities are seeking a court order to compel her to go back to the hospital until at least Wednesday, according to the news outlet.

Ilyina complained of lax protocol, poor conditions and uncooperative doctors during her hospital stay. She had traveled to Hainan, a tropical region in China located 1,000 miles south of the Hubei province -- the epicenter of the virus -- and contracted a sore throat upon her return.

She tested negative for the coronavirus but was ordered to stay in the hospital for two weeks. She said she was initially promised she would be released within 24 hours.

"All three tests showed I was completely healthy, so why the hell the quarantine?" she posted on Instagram.

After several days in the hospital, she disabled an electronic lock to her room and left. Another Russian woman who traveled to Hainan also escaped a different hospital by jumping out a window.

It was unclear what hospitals the women were taken to.