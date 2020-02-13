Coronavirus nurses in China are shaving their heads to ‘improve efficiency’

Some Chinese nurses fighting the deadly coronavirus in Wuhan, China — the epicenter of the outbreak — have taken an extreme measure in an alleged effort to improve efficiency: shaving their heads.

Head-shaving videos surfaced on social media in recent days, with state media reporting the drastic move is an effort to more quickly put on hazmat suits while working in the virus-stricken city.

MEDICS TREATING CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS SHARE TOLL ILLNESS IS TAKING

“I keep the long hair for a long time, I did not even want to cut a little bit. But in order to fight against the virus, it is worth to shave all my hair,” nurse Ding Danyi, 26, told NewsFlare, according to the New York Post.

Since the outbreak began in late December, doctors and other medical professionals in Wuhan have taken to social media to show how caring for thousands of patients has impacted their own bodies. Recently, some medics shared photos of the marks and bruises left on their faces from protective gear after working round-the-clock. Other reports suggested medical workers have resorted to wearing adult diapers while working because they do not have time to use the bathroom.

More than 60,000 people have been sickened globally while 1,370 have died, according to Thursday estimates. While the majority of illnesses have occurred in China, there have been 15 confirmed cases of the novel virus in the U.S., the most recent of which was reported in Texas on Thursday.

Fourteen other cases have been reported across the country, the first of which occurred in a Washington State man who has since been released from the hospital. Other cases have been confirmed in California, Wisconsin, Arizona, Massachusetts, and Illinois. No deaths have been reported in the U.S., and the large majority of cases still remain in China.

Fox News' Alexandria Hein contributed to this report.