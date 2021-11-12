Rising COVID-19 cases force hospitals in some states to take action

As coronavirus cases continue to spread around Europe, the contagious delta variant is driving up hospitalizations and outbreaks in states around the U.S.

Health leaders in Michigan are reportedly warning residents not to let their guard down as hospitalizations in Detroit have spiked.

The majority of those patients are unvaccinated, according to WXYZ.

In New Mexico, ABC News reported Thursday that the two largest hospital systems have activated crisis standards of care due to what officials said was an "unprecedented level" of activity during the pandemic.

Colorado has also reactivated crisis standards of care for hospitals this week due to the variant. On Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order allowing any resident 18 and older access to a booster shot.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that the state would open a second overflow center for patients in hopes to alleviate the pressure on hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, according to the Minnesota Reformer.

In California, Los Angeles County hospitalizations continued to climb, with the Los Angeles Daily News reporting there had been about 100 new cases confirmed among the homeless population.

A Vermont college suspended social gatherings after a spike in cases linked to Halloween parties and Boston, Massachusetts, officials shut down an elementary school to control an outbreak.

The delta variant accounts for more than 99% of samples analyzed across the nation.

Trends are, notably, improving in southern states like Florida and Texas – hotspots over the summer months.

All of this comes as vaccinations continue. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) earlier this month signed off on COVID-19 vaccine doses for millions of children ages 5 to 11.

The White House said that first shots for that age group are averaging about 300,000 per day.

White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said during a Wednesday briefing that about 900.000 of those kids will have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in their first week of eligibility.

The agency's data shows that 194.4 million people are fully vaccinated in the U.S.

Vaccination remains the best way to protect against the deadly virus.

