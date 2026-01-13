RFK Jr reshapes CDC vaccine panel with new OB-GYN appointments

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Tuesday reshaped the CDC’s powerful vaccine panel, naming two obstetrician-gynecologists (OB-GYNs) as part of his push to overhaul the nation’s immunization policy.

Kennedy, a longtime vaccine skeptic who has embraced the "Make America Healthy Again" agenda, named Dr. Adam Urato, an OB-GYN specializing in maternal-fetal medicine, and Dr. Kimberly Biss, an OB-GYN based in St. Petersburg, Florida, to the panel, which plays a central role in shaping federal vaccine recommendations.

Jim O’Neill, the deputy secretary of health and human services and acting director of the CDC, said the changes are part of a broader effort to ensure vaccine policies are driven by scientific data.

"President Trump asked us to bring the childhood immunization schedule in line with gold-standard science," said O’Neill. "ACIP is doing just that. Our new ACIP members have the clinical expertise to make decisions driven by evidence, not dogma."

The panel, formally known as the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), advises the CDC director and the HHS secretary on vaccine use and the nation’s immunization schedule.

In June, Kennedy fired all existing members of the vaccine panel, saying the move was necessary to restore public trust and reduce conflicts of interest. The committee was later reconstituted with new appointees aligned with his views on vaccine safety, transparency and scientific rigor.

One of the new appointees, Urato, has previously criticized CDC COVID-19 vaccine guidance for pregnant women, arguing that safety assurances were issued before sufficient data was available. Supporters say his appointment brings needed scrutiny to federal health guidance, while critics warn it could undermine confidence in vaccines.

The reconstituted panel has since revisited several longstanding recommendations, including guidance traditionally supported by mainstream public health officials. Those changes culminated earlier this year in a major revision of the CDC’s childhood immunization schedule.

In January 2026, CDC officials acting under the Trump administration and Kennedy’s direction revised the U.S. childhood vaccine schedule, reducing the number of universally recommended vaccines from about 17 to roughly 11.

Several vaccines — including flu, rotavirus, hepatitis A and B, some meningococcal vaccines and RSV — are no longer broadly recommended and now fall under shared decision-making or are advised only for high-risk groups.

Last week, the administration also released new Dietary Guidelines that prioritize high-quality protein, healthy fats, fruits, vegetables and whole grains.

The guidelines encourage Americans to avoid highly processed foods and refined carbohydrates — another pillar of Kennedy’s broader "Make America Healthy Again" agenda.