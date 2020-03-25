Recovered coronavirus patient's message to ICU staff goes viral: 'You are all rockstars'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A patient who recently recovered from the novel coronavirus left a touching message on the wall of his isolation room for the medical staff who helped care for him while he was in the ICU. During his stay at the Cleveland Clinic, the staff used the glass wall to communicate with the unidentified man to avoid the risk of COVID-19 contamination.

When it was time to leave, the man used the same wall to express his gratitude.

“This window has been the most impactful window in my life,” he said. “On days when I watched you work hard to keep me and others alive, unable to thank you for the time that you poured into me – and although I will probably never get the chance to pour that same love and support into you, I want you to know that I think you are all rockstars.”

The patient said he watched some staffers “have good nights and some bad nights,” but that throughout “what was consistent every night was that you care for people.”

“Today I leave this ICU a changed person, hopefully for the better, not only because of your medical healing and God’s direction and guidance, but with the fact of knowing that there are such wonderful people dedicated to the care and concern of others. God bless each of you.”

