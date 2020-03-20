Heartwarming moment mom surprises daughter in isolation for her birthday

This is the heartwarming moment a mom delivered surprise birthday treats to her daughter who is in isolation.

Chef Angel Wood, 22, was diagnosed with pleurisy and a lower respiratory lung infection earlier this month.

To avoid coronavirus, which doctors said could be fatal, she is self-isolating - meaning her mom Sally Wood, 53, couldn't set up her usual banners, balloons, cake and gifts in the living room.

Instead her mom brought the tradition to her daughter’s front lawn, plastering pink banners across the windows in Dunstable, Hertfordshire.

Her niece Annabelle, 3, cooked Angel's favorite vanilla shortbread cookies and they tapped on the window with gifts and balloons.

Angel said, “It’s scary at the moment because I can’t go to work - not unless I can put the pizzas out the window.

“Every single year on our birthdays we have balloons, banners and a cake - she acts like we are three years old.

“I was a little bit embarrassed at first - all the neighbors could see I was isolating.

“But then I thought how lucky I was to have a mom that would do that for me.

“If possible people should still make any effort for their family and friends.”

Cricket club manager Sally said, “She’s such a lovely daughter and I wanted to make it a nice day for her - make it a little bit more special.”

“On their birthdays, I always treat them like they are still five years old.”

The family had planned to celebrate her birthday with a Chinese takeaway and board games at home, but this was too much of a risk.

Instead her mom treated her to the visit on March 18.

Sally said she wanted to spoil her daughter to thank her for her efforts in the local community.

Angel and her sister Jade Wood, 27, set up a Facebook group to help Dunstable locals communicate during social distancing.

Dunstable Covid-19 Mutual Aid has gained more than 3,300 members since March 17.

Members have posted questions about toilet rolls to requests for help getting supplies to relatives.

Angel said, “I’m running the page for my local community - it gained 2,500 members in 48 hours!

“We aren’t looking for any ego building stuff with this group.

“We are solely moderating it, letting people post if they need anything or have anything to offer someone in need.”