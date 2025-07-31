Popular weight-loss medication could relieve painful arthritis symptoms, doctors report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The positive effects of GLP-1 medications extend beyond just diabetes control and weight loss.

GLP-1s, also known as GLP-1 agonists, are a type of drug that mimics a natural hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1 that helps to regulate blood sugar levels.

Experts claim that these medications — which include semaglutide (such as Ozempic and Wegovy) or tirzepatide (Mounjaro and Zepbound) — can also help with rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

RA, a chronic autoimmune disease that occurs when the immune system attacks its own tissues, causes inflammation, pain and stiffness in the joints, according to Mayo Clinic.

GLP-1 medications have been found to help relieve painful arthritis symptoms, potentially through weight loss.

Various studies have shown an association between being overweight or obese and the risk of developing RA.

A 2020 study published in the journal Nature specified that having a higher body mass index (BMI) and waist circumference was linked to a greater prevalence of the condition.

Sue Decotiis, M.D., a medical weight-loss doctor in New York City, said that in her own practice, she’s witnessed patients experience "tremendous relief" for inflammatory arthritis disease after taking GLP-1s.

"This is not just rheumatoid arthritis, but also mixed connective tissue disease," she said in an interview with Fox News Digital. "Most patients were actually able to stop their arthritis medications."

While much remains to be learned about these alternate uses for GLP-1s and how they function, Decotiis noted that fat cells produce certain substances, like cytokines or adipokines, that can increase inflammation throughout the body and impact how the immune system functions.

"Cytokines produced in excess can harm the body," she said. "With COVID, some patients who died had experienced a cytokine storm, where the immune system overresponded to the infection."

Decotiis clarified that it is not yet confirmed that the reported anti-arthritis effect of GLP-1s is associated with weight loss, although she said she's seen this benefit continue even on a low dose of the drug.

The expert said she has also noticed a wide range of other positive effects associated with GLP-1 medications, including reduced alcohol intake and less reliance on ADD and anti-anxiety medications.

The popular drugs have also been linked to a reduced risk of migraines, Alzheimer’s disease and even some cancers.

"Anyone considering using GLP-1s should be followed by a physician knowledgeable in their usage and weighed on a body composition scale," Decotiis recommended.

"Someone who is not overweight would have to be followed very carefully. Therefore, accessing these drugs from an online platform without in-person physician care is not advisable."