Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Vaccine
Published

Oregon mistakenly schedules COVID-19 vaccine appointments for 11k ineligible people

Officials say the mistake was 'based on erroneous information supplied' by the health authority

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 25Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon mistakenly scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointments for 11,000 people who are not currently eligible to receive the shot until April 19.

Administrators of the Oregon Convention Center clinic said they will honor appointments made by any of the 11,000 ineligible people.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, on Monday their partner All4Oregon sent an email invitation to schedule vaccination appointments at the Oregon Convention Center to the ineligible people.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Officials say the mistake was "based on erroneous information supplied" by the health authority.