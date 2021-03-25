Oregon mistakenly schedules COVID-19 vaccine appointments for 11k ineligible people

Oregon mistakenly scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointments for 11,000 people who are not currently eligible to receive the shot until April 19.

Administrators of the Oregon Convention Center clinic said they will honor appointments made by any of the 11,000 ineligible people.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, on Monday their partner All4Oregon sent an email invitation to schedule vaccination appointments at the Oregon Convention Center to the ineligible people.

Officials say the mistake was "based on erroneous information supplied" by the health authority.