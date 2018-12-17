Tennessee fire department has 'baby boom,' welcomes six new 'members' in nine months

A fire department in Tennessee is making headlines for their newest members.

The Oak Ridge Fire Department shared a photo of the six newest additions to their squad on Facebook and the cuteness can’t be contained.

The department experienced what they’re calling a “Baby Boom,” with six firefighters welcoming new babies within a nine-month period.

“From the month of March until the month of November, the Oak Ridge Fire Department has welcomed *SIX* new members to our family. We are beyond excited! Congratulations to these firefighters and their loved ones on the newest additions,” the fire department wrote.

“It’s really cool. We had our Fire Department Christmas party the other day, and there were little babies everywhere, and new parents,” one of the new dads, Andrew Murray, told WBIR. “A lot of us are first-time parents, and so it’s been really exciting.”

There are two girls and four boys, named Maisyn, Emmalyn, Ezekiel, Waylon, Henry and Blane.

Murray said it’s exciting knowing the kids will all have an automatic group of friends growing up.

The photos from the adorable shoot have been shared hundreds of times and received over 1,000 comments full of well-wishes and congratulations as of Monday afternoon.