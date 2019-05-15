Nurse recorded comforting patient with touching rendition of ‘Amazing Grace’

A heartfelt moment between a nursing student and her patient was captured on a cellphone video by another patient, who then shared it with the ailing 87-year-old’s grateful family. Nurse Brittany McArthur, 21, who is caring for Nellie Barr, comforted her patient with a soothing version of “Amazing Grace.”

“As soon as I saw it I found it incredibly emotional and overwhelming,” Jason Barr, one of Barr’s 22 grandchildren, told SWNS. “There were a few tears I have to say. It just shows the amazing care she is receiving.”

Barr, who has been in Altnagelvin Hospital following a minor health scare, had only met McArthur that day before the pair sang together.

“I didn’t really have a reason to do it,” McArthur, who is a third-year nursing student at Ulster University, told SWNS. “We just picked a song and sang together. I’m glad it took her mind off the pain. I don’t tend to get nervous, I was just happy to make her smile.”

Similar moments between nurses and their patients have gone viral recently, with many commenters often noting how health care extends past administering medicine, a notion that resonates with McArthur.

“Nursing isn’t just about the clinical care, it’s about caring for the whole person,” she told SWNS. “It is more than just medicine. I want to make a difference and if I can make someone smile even for 10 minutes then that’s fine by me.”