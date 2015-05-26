New York girl, 1, dies after being bathed in scalding-hot water

A 22-month-old from Queens, New York, has died after being bathed in 130-degree water, My Fox NY reported.

According to the news station, 54-year-old Oluyesmi Adebayo, a licensed practical nurse, had been caring for the child and was arrested in connection with her death.

Adebayo told officials she tested the water before placing Naomi Mondesire in the tub on Saturday. But when she removed the child from the water, she noticed her skin began falling off her legs.

After reportedly being submerged in the water for 30 seconds, Naomi suffered from third-degree burns on more than 50 percent of her body. The New York Daily News reported that the medical examiner determined the little girl died after burn-induced pneumonia and a blood infection.

Naomi died Monday following surgery by Nassau County Medical Center doctors, who attempted to save her life.

Officials took Abedayo into custody Wednesday as she was about to board a flight to Africa.

Click for more from MyFoxNY.com.