New Jersey ShopRite 'food handler' tests positive for hepatitis A, customers warned

New Jersey health officials are working to alert customers of a ShopRite in Somerville about a case of hepatitis A confirmed in one of the store’s employees. The employee is described as a “food handler,” and consumers who purchased items from the in-store deli between Oct. 13 and Oct. 30 are encouraged to throw it away.

According to the health department, the employee worked during the virus’ infectious period between the above-mentioned dates, and those who may have eaten the store’s deli products who were not previously vaccinated against hepatitis A should get it as soon as possible.

“To be effective, the hepatitis A vaccine should be received as soon as possible, but no later than two weeks after eating food from this deli,” the health department said in a news release. “For most people, this date would be Nov. 13, 2019.”

Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable virus of the liver which is usually transmitted person-to-person through the fecal-oral route or consumption of contaminated food or water. Most adults with symptoms will experience fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea and jaundice, which typically resolves within two months, according to the news release.

Anyone who used the restrooms at the store, which is located at 1 S. Davenport St. in Somerville are also encouraged to get the vaccine if they are not already protected. The news release said concerned shoppers could obtain the vaccine at a ShopRite pharmacy or through their health care provider, and those without insurance could contact Zufall Health at 908-526-2335 for additional options.