Mann Packing recalls vegetable products over listeria concerns

California-based Mann Packing Co. on Sunday announced a voluntary recall of more than 100 of its vegetable products over concerns they may be contaminated with listeria.

The company said in a press release that the products – which include packaged broccoli florets, vegetable medleys and green beans, among various others – have been called back out of an “abundance of caution.”

The products were sold in both the U.S. and Canada.

The recall was spurred after Mann was contacted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency “of a potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes,” per the release.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recalled items have a “Best By” date of Oct. 11, 2019, through Nov. 16, 2019. The products were sold under a variety of brand names, such as Signature Farms, Marketside Organic, Sysco Natural, Trader Joe’s, and more.

Listeriosis is a serious infection typically caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which results in an estimated 1,600 illnesses in the U.S. each year. About 260 of those patients die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Listeriosis can cause a variety of symptoms, depending on the person and the part of the body affected, according to the CDC. For pregnant women, symptoms of invasive listeria may present as fever or other flu-like symptoms, but it can also cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In non-pregnant patients, symptoms can include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.

“Consumers who believe that they are in possession of any of the products affected by this recall should dispose of the product in an appropriate waste container,” the company advises.

A full list of recalled items in the U.S. can be found here while a full list of those in Canada can be found here.