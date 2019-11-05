These states are the 'fattest' in the US, report finds

Where does your state fall in terms of obesity?

The personal finance site WalletHub on Tuesday released its “2019’s Fattest States in America” report and found that Mississippi is the most obese in the nation.

Following closely behind at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, came West Virginia and Kentucky. Rounding out the top five were Tennessee and Alabama, according to the report.

To determine its list, WalletHub compared all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, using 29 key metrics.

The data measures, in part, “sugary-beverage consumption among adolescents to obesity-related health care costs” per state, the report reads.

America has long dealt with the issue of obesity. The condition affected 93.3 million adults in the country from 2015 to 2016, per the Centers for Disease Contorl and Prevention.

“In 1990, obese adults made up less than 15 percent of the population in most U.S. states. By 2010, 36 states had obesity rates of 25 percent or higher, and 12 of those had obesity rates of 30 percent or higher,” according to Harvard University’s School of Public Health.

“While U.S. obesity rates have, overall, stayed steady since 2003, the rates are still rising in some groups, and disparities persist: Non-Hispanic black, Hispanic, and Mexican American adults have higher rates of obesity than non-Hispanic white adults,” the school added.

There are many obesity-related health conditions, namely heart disease, type 2 diabetes, some types of cancer and stroke, among other health ailments, according to the CDC.

Here's a look at the top 10 fattest states in the U.S.