Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Hampshire
Published

New Hampshire woman who lost baby to brain tumor gives birth at 57

'Yes, I’m scared and I’m anxious, but I’m so excited,' said Higgins

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 26Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A New Hampshire woman who lost her 13-year-old daughter to a brain tumor in 2016 has now given birth to a son — at age 57.

Barbara Higgins also had a brain tumor of her own while trying to get pregnant and had it removed.

PREGNANT MOM RECOVERS FROM CORONAVIRUS AFTER INDUCED COMA, GIVES BIRTH TO HEALTHY TWINS

Higgins and her husband, Kenny Banzhoff, of Concord, have been grieving for their late daughter Molly.

In recent years, the couple, who also have an older daughter, thought about having another child. They found an in vitro fertilization clinic in Boston that worked with them.

FLORIDA MOTHER GIVES BIRTH TO FIRST-KNOWN BABY WITH COVID ANTIBODIES, DOCTORS SAY

Higgins gave birth to a healthy boy named Jack on Saturday. He weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces.

"Yes, I’m scared and I’m anxious, but I’m so excited," Higgins told the Concord Monitor for a story published Friday.

Barbara Higgins holds her son, Jack, as her husband Kenny Banzhoff looks on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Concord, N.H. Higgins who lost her 13-year-old daughter to a brain tumor in 2016 has given birth to a son at age 57. Barbara Higgins, and her husband, Kenny Banzhoff, of Concord, have been dealing with grief over the death of their daughter, Molly. (Geoff Forester/The Concord Monitor via AP)

Barbara Higgins holds her son, Jack, as her husband Kenny Banzhoff looks on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Concord, N.H. Higgins who lost her 13-year-old daughter to a brain tumor in 2016 has given birth to a son at age 57. Barbara Higgins, and her husband, Kenny Banzhoff, of Concord, have been dealing with grief over the death of their daughter, Molly. (Geoff Forester/The Concord Monitor via AP)

Higgins, an avid runner who has been a high school track coach, said she did weight training until the day she went into labor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to Higgins’ struggles with her brain tumor, Banzhoff, 65, had been living with kidney disease and underwent a transplant.

According to Guinness World Records, the oldest woman to give birth was 66-year-old Maria del Carmen Bousada Lara, who had twins in Spain in 2006.