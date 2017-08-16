Mom of dog attack victim suffers fatal stroke at doctor's appointment

A Georgia mother who suffered a massive stroke last week while at a doctor’s appointment with her 7-year-old son was declared brain dead on Tuesday, just eight months after the boy survived a vicious Christmas Eve dog attack.

Tracy Dowdy Fain, of Gwinnett, Georgia, had taken her son, Ethan Fain, to a post-op appointment at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Eagleton last Monday as part of his continued reconstructive care, The Atlanta Constitution Journal reported. Ethan was getting stitches removed from his ear when his mother began complaining of a headache.

13-YEAR-OLD HAD FATAL DOSE OF HEROIN, FENTANYL IN SYSTEM, AUTOPSY REVEALS

“All of a sudden, she lost all movement in her body and she passed out,” Jessica Dowdy, Tracy’s older daughter, told the news outlet.

She was rushed to Emory Healthcare, where doctors discovered a brain aneurysm and that Fain had suffered a stroke. At the time, she was being monitored for swelling and brain activity.

“They are doing a series of tests to make sure she’s brain dead, but the past two showed that she is gone,” Dowdy told the ACJ.

US TEEN DRUG OVERDOSE DEATHS INCREASE AFTER YEARS OF DECLINE

Doctors confirmed to the outlet that Fain, who was an organ donor, died on Tuesday. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family cover funeral expenses while relatives grapple with how to tell Ethan.

“All he knows is mommy is sick and the doctors are trying to make her better like they made him better,” Dowdy told the news outlet.