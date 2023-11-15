Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter

Mom loses limbs to flu, study shows risks of sitting, and veteran gets new eye and face

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Kristin Fox

For Kristin Fox, a 42-year-old mother and high-school principal in Ohio, the flu led to the loss of her arms and legs — and the start of a long and challenging journey to a new normal. (Kristin Fox)

CAUTIONARY TALE – A healthy young mother lost all four limbs to the flu. Ohio's Kristin Fox shares her inspiring journey. Continue reading…

BRAIN FOOD – This popular fruit could help reduce dementia, a new study has found. Continue reading…

STAND UP FOR HEALTH – Find out why standing and even sleeping could have a better heart health benefit than sitting. Continue reading…

Sitting and sleeping

Researchers from the University of College London and the University of Sydney found that replacing just a few moments of sitting with any other type of activity — even sleeping or standing — can improve cardiovascular health. (iStock)

HOLISTIC HEALING? – Find out whether these popular home remedies really help to ease COVID symptoms. Continue reading…

‘LETTER TO MY ABUSER' – An ER nurse left behind a haunting letter before her tragic suicide. Continue reading…

‘GROUNDBREAKING’ TRANSPLANT – Get the story of the Arkansas military veteran who was the first-ever recipient of an eye and partial face transplant. Continue reading…

Aaron James with Dr. Rodriguez

Aaron James, 46 (left), had the 21-hour groundbreaking surgery at NYU Langone Health. (NYU Langone Health)

‘SENSE OF PURPOSE’ – Some people who act as caregivers are living longer, say researchers. Here's why. Continue reading…

KILLING CANCER – Breakthrough research has identified a "trigger" that causes the death of cancer cells. Continue reading…

‘OUT OF THE DARKNESS’ – Raymond and Mary Ann Burke share how they are walking to raise awareness after losing their military son to suicide. Continue reading…

Raymond and Mary Anne Burke - Matthew Burke

It has been nearly 22 years since Raymond and Mary Anne Burke (left) lost their 21-year-old son Matthew (right) to suicide. (Raymond and Mary Anne Burke)

