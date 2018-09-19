Michigan schools report viral meningitis cases across several districts: report

Heads up, parents in Michigan: Three school districts in the state have reported separate cases of viral meningitis, according to a local report.

Clio Area Schools, Caro Community Schools and the Frankenmuth School District have all reported cases of the illness, which is “an inflammation of the tissue that covers the brain and spinal cord,” according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A person, who has not yet been identified as a student or staff member, at Edgerton Elementary School in Clio, a student at McComb Elementary School and another student at E.F. Rittmueller Middle School were all diagnosed with viral meningitis, WNEM-News reported.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are sharing this information with you. While this can be upsetting, the chance of your child also becoming ill with this disease is very small," Pete Newman, superintendent with Caro Community Schools, said in a letter to parents, according to the news station.

Viral meningitis — not to be confused with the serious and potentially deadly bacterial meningitis — can spread if a person with the virus comes into close contact with a person who doesn’t have it.

However, “only a small number of people who get infected with the viruses that cause meningitis will actually develop viral meningitis,” the CDC noted, adding common symptoms of the illness include a stiff neck, headache, fever, vomiting, sensitivity to light, among other signs.

“Most people with mild viral meningitis usually get better on their own within 7 to 10 days,” the CDC said.