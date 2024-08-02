Expand / Collapse search
HEALTH

Mental health dangers, Alzheimer's risk factors and more top health stories

Catch up here on 9 key health developments in the past week

Fox News Digital publishes an array of health pieces all week long to keep you in the know on key wellness topics: disease prevention, nutrition, medical research, health care and more. We also share personal stories of people and families overcoming great health obstacles.

Check out some of the top stories of the week in Health that you may have missed or have been meaning to check out. 

These are just a few of what's new.

Dive into these nine stories. 

1. Telltale signs of a ‘loner’ mentality

The FBI has stated that Thomas Matthew Crooks, former President Donald Trump's would-be assassin, was a "loner." Mental health experts explain what that means, and what people can do if they spot the warning signs. Click here to get the story.

Teen loner split

"The stigma against mental illness is still really prevalent, so sometimes knowing they are not judged for sharing their vulnerabilities will mean everything to them," an expert said. (Bethel Park School District; iStock)

2. Cardboard beds and Olympians' sleep

Paris 2024 Olympic athletes are sleeping on environmentally friendly cardboard beds. Sleep experts address the repercussions this could have on competitors' physical and mental health. Click here to get the story.

Simone Biles and cardboard bed

U.S. gymnast Simon Biles yawns as she prepares to perform her uneven bars routine during the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games on July 30, 2024. At right, one of the cardboard beds is shown. (Getty Images)

3. Surprising evidence of dehydration

Just because you're not thirsty doesn't mean you're properly hydrated. Heading into the hottest days of summer, a doctor shares some signs of dehydration that might not be on your radar. Click here to get the story.

Woman having heat stroke

Water is lost when you sweat, so if you’re engaging in vigorous activity and don't replace fluids, you can become dehydrated. (iStock)

4. Excess fat and Alzheimer's, Parkinson's risk

Higher levels of body fat in the arms and belly could lead to a greater chance of developing certain neurological conditions, a study found. Researchers and doctors expain the connection. Click here to get the story.

Belly fat

The quality or distribution of muscle and fat, rather than the absolute weight, may be more important for your health, according to researchers. (iStock)

5. Seine River's water quality at the Olympics

Soon after Paris opened the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, potentially dangerous bacteria in the Seine River led to postponements of some water events. Experts explain the potential risks. Click here to get the story.

Seine River Olympics 2024

Triathlon athletes compete and swim in the Seine River during a test event for the women's triathlon for the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, on Aug. 17, 2023. (Getty Images)

6. Staying fresh on hot summer days

From special skin care to sleep tips and more, these health hacks could help you stay cool in the hottest months. Click here to get the story.

Woman washing her face and silk pillowcases.

Dermatologists shared some potential hacks for how to stay fresh and clean this summer.  (iStock)

7. Wildfire smoke and dementia risk

A 10-year study of more than 1.2 million people in southern California — an area experiencing frequent wildfire activity — found that wildfire smoke can be "particularly hazardous" for brain health. Click here to get the story.

Wildfire

Wildfire

Research shows that on "poor air quality days" in California, air pollution produced by wildfires accounts for more than 70% of total fine particulate exposure. (Wisconsin DNR)

8. Peanut butter vs. jelly

Doctors sound off on the health benefits of each spread. Here's what you should know about the nutritional profiles of peanut butter and jelly. Click here to get the story.

peanut butter and jelly

When it comes to nutrition, both peanut butter and jelly offer a variety of benefits for your overall health. (iStock)

9. New Alzheimer's blood test

The blood test, which can be implemented during routine doctors' appointments, has been shown to detect the disease even before the person begins experiencing symptoms. Click here to get the story.

Health recap split

This week's top health stories focused on Alzheimer's risk, healthy living hacks, mental health dangers and cutting-edge screenings. (iStock)

Melissa Rudy is senior health editor and a member of the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to melissa.rudy@fox.com.