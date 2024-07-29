Dementia risk rises with exposure to wildfire smoke, per Alzheimer’s Association: 'Real problem'

Exposure to wildfire smoke could increase the risk of dementia, researchers have discovered.

A 10-year study of more than 1.2 million people in southern California — an area experiencing frequent wildfire activity — found that wildfire smoke can be "particularly hazardous" for brain health.

The Alzheimer’s Association announced the findings during the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Philadelphia on Monday.

The study found that wildfire smoke increases dementia risk more than other types of air pollution, including emissions from motor vehicles and factories called fine particle matter (PM2.5), according to a press release from the Alzheimer's Association.

The microscopic droplets in wildfire smoke were found to have a "notably stronger" effect on dementia risk with even less exposure, the researchers found.

High levels of PM2.5 also have been linked to a higher risk of heart disease, asthma and low birth weight.

The study analyzed data from Californians age 60 years or older between 2009 and 2019, determining the participants’ exposure according to where they lived.

The researchers observed a 21% increase in the likelihood of dementia diagnosis for every 1 microgram increase of PM2.5 per meter.

Dr. Claire Sexton, senior director of scientific programs and outreach for the Alzheimer’s Association, told Fox News Digital that exposure to air pollution is known to be bad for brain health, as previous reports have linked PM2.5 to dementia.

Improving air quality could help to protect cognitive function and reduce dementia risk, according to Sexton.

"Each year, approximately 44 million people are exposed to unhealthy air quality due to wildfires worldwide," she said. "Wildfires are increasing around the globe in frequency, severity and duration."

This new study highlighted several reasons that wildfire smoke is more dangerous, Sexton said.

Wildfire smoke is produced at higher temperatures and contains a greater concentration of toxic chemicals compared to other forms of air pollution, she noted.

Wildfire smoke also produces a smaller diameter of PM2.5 than other sources, Sexton added.

"With the rising global incidence of wildfires — including current wildfires in California, Oregon, Alaska and the southwestern U.S. — exposure to wildfire smoke is an increasing threat to brain health."

Research shows that on "poor air quality days" in California, air pollution produced by wildfires accounts for more than 70% of total fine particulate exposure, according to Sexton.

"This is a real problem," she said.

To lower the risk of exposure, Sexton recommends that people update their home air filtration systems and stay inside during periods of unhealthy air quality.

Researchers also suggest wearing an N95 mask outdoors when the Air Quality Index is over 100.