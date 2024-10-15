Expand / Collapse search
HEALTH

Meet the Hurricane Milton babies born at Florida hospitals during the storm

At the height of the hurricane, 67 babies entered the world via AdventHealth hospitals

Melissa Rudy By Melissa Rudy Fox News
Published
As Hurricane Milton made landfall and swept across Florida, one of the state’s major hospital systems welcomed 67 babies into the world.

AdventHealth for Women, which offers women's health care services at locations across Central Florida, staffed hundreds of team members, including nurses, physicians and specialists, during the height of the hurricane.

The staff worked through the night to care for delivering parents and their little ones, according to the hospital.

HURRICANE EFFECTS POSE 'TREMENDOUS' HEALTH HAZARDS FOR AMERICANS, DOCTOR WARNS

There were 32 babies born at AdventHealth’s Tampa area hospitals, 11 born at AdventHealth Orlando, 14 at AdventHealth Celebration, two at AdventHealth Winter Park, one at AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, four at AdventHealth Waterman in Tavares, one at AdventHealth Daytona Beach and two at AdventHealth Fish Memorial in Orange City, a press release stated.

Hurricane babies

As Hurricane Milton made landfall and swept across Florida, one of the state’s major hospital systems welcomed 67 babies into the world. (AdventHealth for Women)

"I’m so grateful for the delivering parents who entrusted us to take care of them and their families during the hurricane, and to all the team members who worked through the night to ensure our community was cared for," Kristen Toth, vice president of AdventHealth for Women, told Fox News Digital via email.

"To be able to serve as a source of support and calm and witness 67 children come into the world during such a frightening time — it’s a testament to the strength of the human spirit."

Below are some of the babies who were brought into the world during Hurricane Milton

1. Bernardo Salazar Tipacti

Bernardo Salazar Tipacti was born at 1:35 p.m. on Oct. 9 at AdventHealth Celebration. 

He was born to Luciana Tipacti Almora and Fredy Raul Salazar Warren and weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce. 

Babies born during Hurricane Milton

Bernardo Salazar Tipacti was born at 1:35 p.m. on Oct. 9 at AdventHealth to Luciana Tipacti Almora and Fredy Raul Salazar Warren. (AdventHealth for Women)

2. Luna MarÍa Jiménez

Luna MarÍa Jiménez was born at 11:23 p.m. on Oct. 9 at AdventHealth Altamonte Springs. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Proud parents are Elizabeth López and David Jiménez. 

Babies born during Hurricane Milton

Luna MarÍa Jiménez was born to Elizabeth López and David Jiménez and weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.  (AdventHealth for Women)

3. Camila Victoria 

Yessica Paola and Jhon Porras welcomed Camila Victoria (last name not shared) at 12:44 a.m. on Oct. 10 at AdventHealth Orlando. 

She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

Babies born during Hurricane Milton

Camila Victoria was born at 12:44 a.m. on Oct. 10 at AdventHealth Orlando to Yessica Paola and Jhon Porras. (AdventHealth for Women)

4. Dana Iveth Arias Garcia

Born to Kimberly Garcia and Denilson Arias, Dana Iveth Arias Garcia weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce. 

She was born at 1:05 a.m. on Oct. 10 at AdventHealth Orlando.

Babies born during Hurricane Milton

Dana Iveth Arias Garcia was born at 1:05 a.m. on Oct. 10 to Kimberly Garcia and Denilson Arias. (AdventHealth for Women)

5. Jacob 

Jacob (last name not shared) was born at 3 a.m. on Oct. 10 at AdventHealth Orlando and weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces. 

Proud parents are Ana Maria Franco and Felipe Salamanca from Davenport.  

Babies born during Hurricane Milton

Jacob was born at 3 a.m. on Oct. 10 at AdventHealth Orlando. He was born to Ana Maria Franco and Felipe Salamanca from Davenport and weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces.   (AdventHealth for Women)

Babies born during Hurricane Milton

Charlotte Furnas was born at 11:04 a.m. on Oct. 10 at AdventHealth Waterman in Tavares. She was born to Madeline and Grant Furnas and weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces.   (AdventHealth for Women)

6. Charlotte Furnas 

Madeline and Grant Furnas welcomed baby Charlotte at 11:04 a.m. on Oct. 10 at AdventHealth Waterman in Tavares. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces. 

Melissa Rudy is senior health editor and a member of the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to melissa.rudy@fox.com.