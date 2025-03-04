Expand / Collapse search
Measles outbreak to be focus of new RFK Jr. interview by Fox News’ Dr. Marc Siegel

The Fox News medical contributor shares a preview of his discussion with the HHS secretary

Dr. Marc Siegel, clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Health and Fox News senior medical analyst, will interview Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Tuesday morning on the Fox News Channel.

RFK, who was sworn in as secretary of Health and Human Services on Feb. 13, leads the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) campaign.

The main focus of the Tuesday interview will be the current measles outbreak, which has caused more than 160 cases in the U.S. — a vast majority of those in Texas — and one death.

"I plan to ask about the coordination of services between the Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC and the state of Texas," Siegel told Fox News Digital. 

Dr. Marc and RFK Jr.

Dr. Marc Siegel, clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Health and Fox News senior medical analyst, will interview Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Tuesday morning on the Fox News Channel. (Fox News)

"That may include how many vaccines are being offered, who's offering them and how many people are getting them," he went on. 

"I want to understand the work on the ground in terms of contact tracing isolation, intervention and prevention."

Another likely topic of conversation, according to Siegel, is the issue of "community protection versus risk benefit."

RFK Jr

Siegel also plans to speak with RFK Jr. about the Make America Healthy Again campaign, he told Fox News Digital. (Getty Images)

Siegel will also ask about Make America Healthy Again (MAHA), RFK’s campaign to improve health and wellness by removing toxins, reforming nutrition and fighting the chronic disease epidemic.

"I want to talk about MAHA in a practical way," Siegel said. "We all agree with it, but the question is how he is going to go about it."

Another planned topic is the HHS secretary’s plans to reduce environmental toxins, such as food dyes and microplastics.

"I’ll also get into his role as HHS secretary and how that feels," Siegel added.

Melissa Rudy is senior health editor and a member of the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital.