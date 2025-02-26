Make America Healthy Again: Timeline of the MAHA movement

The Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement has taken off ever since HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s first pitch for a healthier America.

MAHA aims to improve nutrition, eliminate toxins, preserve natural habitats and fight the chronic disease epidemic in this country, according to its website.

Since the slogan's introduction in July 2024, many people — everyone from President Donald Trump to social media influencers nationwide — have embraced the widespread effort to improve public health.

EVERYTHING TO KNOW ABOUT MAHA

Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President Trump and host of the new program "My View with Lara Trump" on Fox News, said the MAHA movement is "gaining momentum big time."

"With RFK Jr. confirmed as our HHS secretary, we're poised to learn so much more than I think we ever knew," she said during an interview on Monday evening with Fox News Digital.

"And I think it's going to encourage so many more people to start paying attention to their health and well-being. That's a great thing for all of us," she added.

RFK JR.’S TOP HEALTH AND WELLNESS PRIORITIES AS DOCTORS SHARE INPUT

Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox News' senior medical analyst, has also shared his support for MAHA.

"The focus will be on wellness, lifestyle, exercise and diet, along with a war on ultraprocessed foods ," he predicted in an interview with Fox News Digital.

MAHA milestones

Below is a timeline of events so far in the MAHA movement.

Aug. 23, 2024

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK) suspends his own campaign for president and endorses Donald Trump for the White House to target public health and chronic disease concerns as an alliance.

Sept. 23, 2024

RFK Jr. speaks on Capitol Hill, sounding alarms about the state of public health in America. He introduces the MAHA agenda with the intention of tackling it with soon-to-be President Trump.

Nov. 5, 2024

Donald Trump is elected as 47th president of the United States.

Nov. 14, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump nominates RFK Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Dec. 19, 2024

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., launches the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Caucus to support the joint mission of President Trump and RFK Jr.

Jan. 15, 2025

The FDA bans Red 40, also known as FD&C Red No. 3, from use in food, beverages and ingested drugs. Food manufacturers have until Jan. 2027 to remove the dye from their products, while drug manufacturers will have until Jan. 2028 to do so.

"The FDA is taking action that will remove the authorization for the use of FD&C Red No. 3 in food and ingested drugs," said Jim Jones, the FDA’s deputy commissioner for human foods, in a statement.

Jan. 20, 2025

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.

Jan. 29, 2025

RFK participates in his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee regarding his nomination as HHS secretary.

Jan. 30, 2025

RFK Jr. testifies in front of the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions to defend his nomination to serve as secretary of HHS.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Feb. 13, 2025

RFK. Jr. is confirmed by the Senate as secretary of HHS and is sworn in.

That same day, President Trump signs an executive order establishing the president’s Make America Healthy Again Commission, chaired by RFK, to investigate chronic disease prevalence in the U.S., with an initial focus on childhood diseases.

Feb. 25, 2025

Trump signs an executive order directing the departments of the Treasury, Labor, and Health and Human Services to make healthcare prices transparent.

Feb. 27, 2025

RFK commends the Steak 'n Shake fast-food restaurant for transitioning away from seed oils and using only beef tallow for its french fries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

March 3, 2025

The Texas Legislature introduces several bills supporting the MAHA movement. These include calls for more physical education in schools, increased nutrition education for medical students, and a reduction of "junk food" for federal food stamp recipients.

Looking ahead

As the MAHA movement gains steam, Lara Trump said she is "very inspired" by its mission.

"I think Make America Great Again is the overall goal, but part of that is making America healthy again, and I am pumped up about it," she told Fox News Digital.

"I think we're living in such a transformative time, such a revolutionary time … and I think one of the revolutions we're seeing is with our health and well-being."

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

"I really do feel like over the next four years, with Donald Trump in the White House and RFK Jr. as HHS secretary, we're going to see people live happier, healthier lives," she said.