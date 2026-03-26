Dementia risk signals could lie in simple blood pressure readings, say researchers

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Simple measurements taken during routine blood pressure checks could predict dementia risk years before symptoms appear.

That's according to new research presented this week at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session in Louisiana.

The findings draw on two studies led by researchers at Georgetown University, which suggest that monitoring how blood vessels age and stiffen over time can provide a window into future cognitive health.

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Data shows rates of dementia and aging-related cognitive decline are expected to increase as populations age. Meanwhile, half of U.S. adults have high blood pressure (hypertension).

Scientists believe that efforts to better address hypertension — a key contributor to heart disease and a risk factor for dementia — could impact both cardiac and brain health.

"Blood pressure management isn’t just about preventing heart attacks and strokes; it may also be one of the most actionable strategies for preserving cognitive health," said lead author Dr. Newton Nyirenda, epidemiologist at Georgetown University in Washington, in a press release.

The research focused on two metrics: the pulse pressure-heart rate index and estimated pulse wave velocity. Both were calculated using data collected during standard doctors' visits, such as heart rate, age and blood pressure.

"Blood pressure management isn’t just about preventing heart attacks and strokes; it may also be one of the most actionable strategies for preserving cognitive health."

Researchers examined five years of data patterns for more than 8,500 people in the SPRINT trial, a large study of adults aged 50 years and older with hypertension. In the follow-up, 323 of the participants developed probable dementia.

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In one study, the team found that the pulse pressure-heart rate index was a strong independent predictor of dementia risk in adults over 50. For participants under 65, every one-unit increase was associated with a 76% higher risk of developing dementia.

The second study found that adults with consistently elevated or rapidly increasing pulse wave velocity were more likely to develop dementia than those with stable velocity, even after accounting for factors like smoking, gender and cardiovascular history.

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"Our findings suggest that vascular aging patterns may provide meaningful insight into future dementia risk," said Nyirenda. "This reinforces the idea that managing vascular health earlier in life may influence long-term brain health."

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The team emphasized that clinicians should tailor risk assessments and treatment strategies to the individual.

"You don’t want to wait until a patient starts manifesting cognitive decline before you act," said senior study author Sula Mazimba, MD, associate professor at the University of Virginia.

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Researchers noted the study could not establish causation. Other limitations included the fact that participants already had hypertension and elevated cardiovascular risk, meaning the findings may not apply to people without those conditions.

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Further studies are needed to confirm these findings and to determine whether improving blood vessel health over time could reduce dementia risk.