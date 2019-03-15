Lawyer blames doctor's 'God complex' after cancer patient's death

The grieving widower of a cancer patient who died following an alleged botched operation in the U.K. is speaking out against her doctor, who, according to one lawyer's accusations, has a “God complex.”

Simon Wood said his wife, Denise, had elected to undergo a bowel corrective surgery rather than wear a stoma, and was in the care of Dr. Paul Reddy.

Wood and his lawyers, who recently won their case against the Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells hospital trust four years after his wife’s death, argued that Reddy damaged her bowel during surgery and attempted to fix it himself rather than seek help, SWNS reported.

Wood also said that Reddy failed to make note of the error in the surgery report.

“They never spoke to my wife about the dangers and it seemed Mr. Reddy was intent on doing this procedure,” Wood, whose wife underwent surgery at Medway Maritime Hospital in Kent, told SWNS. “After around two weeks, urine was pooling in her abdomen. The damage was done.”

Wood said that his wife was hallucinating post-surgery and couldn’t breathe. When they reopened her abdomen, they found her stomach “was the size of a football. My wife was unable to eat anything — she was being fed through the neck.”

She died in February 2014, with the cause of death attributed to multi-organ failure and loss of blood to the bowel during initial surgery.

Wood’s lawyers presented evidence from two other surgeons, who said the procedure was poorly performed and that Reddy should have sought advice from a colorectal surgeon.

“This is an appalling example of how some surgeons treat their patients, believing they know best with a ‘God complex,’” Alex Tengroth, one of Wood’s lawyers, told SWNS.

Wood was paid approximately $398,000 by the trust, but said “no amount of money brings anyone back.”

“If there is anyone else out there who has gone through a similar thing, then they might bring it to someone’s attention,” he told SWNS.

A spokesman for the hospital trust said they have “carefully reviewed Mrs. Wood’s care and have taken steps to ensure lessons have been learnt by our clinical teams.”