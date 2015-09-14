Late husband added to family photos to help new mom cope

An Arizona photographer has created a memory for one of her clients that she thought she would never have – a family portrait including her late husband who tragically died before their son was born.

Stephanie Summers was five months pregnant when her husband, Tauberan, a paramedic, was killed in a plane crash involving the transfer of a cancer patient, Fox 10 reported. To commemorate the one-year anniversary of his death, Summers wanted to recreate photos they had taken to celebrate a wedding anniversary to now include their son.

Summers contacted Laura Gordillo, who had photographed the couple for their previous shoot, and said she wanted to create the new images, even dressing her son to match the color scheme from their original photos.

Following the session, Gordillo used editing techniques to include Taurean in the photos featuring his wife and son, who was named after him.

“My heart broke to see what could have been but at the same time I was so happy to execute such a beautiful image for Stephanie and her son,” Gordillo wrote on her Facebook page.

“She emailed me saying she couldn’t stop crying! That she absolutely loved it! She said it hurt so much and she missed him so much and she knows he would have been so in love with his son,” Gordillo wrote of Summers’ reaction.

“This is why I do what I do,” Gordillo told KVIA.com.

The image has been shared over 7,000 times on Facebook.