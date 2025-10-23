7 key behaviors that could shield your brain from Parkinson’s disease

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the global population ages, the prevalence of Parkinson’s continues to rise, with an estimated 25 million people expected to be living with the neurological disease by 2050.

The incurable progressive disorder affects motor abilities and other nervous system functions, typically causing stiffness, tremors, balance problems and slowed movement, along with mood changes, cognitive decline and sleep disturbances.

Although Parkinson’s usually emerges after age 60, some early-onset cases do occur.

AIR POLLUTION MAY PLAY A BIGGER ROLE IN COGNITIVE DECLINE THAN ANYONE REALIZED

While aging has been shown to be the biggest driver — and family history also increases the risk — research has shown that some lifestyle behaviors can help ward off or slow the onset of the disease.

"Today, even though it’s not possible to prevent Parkinson’s disease, maintaining a healthy lifestyle — staying physically active, eating well and getting enough sleep — can help protect overall brain health and may reduce the risk of various neurological disorders," Prof. Dr. Pulat Akın Sabancı, professor of Neurosurgery at Istanbul University, told Fox News Digital.

Below, experts shared some of the most impactful prevention methods.

No. 1: Stay physically active

Regular exercise is strongly linked to a decreased risk of Parkinson's disease, according to Dr. Mary Ann Picone, the medical director at Holy Name Medical Center's MS Center in New Jersey.

"Aerobic exercise can be neuroprotective and improve motor function," she told Fox News Digital, as studies have shown that it lowers risk by 50%.

'HARMLESS' VIRUS FOUND LURKING IN PARKINSON'S PATIENTS' BRAINS, NEW STUDY SHOWS

Picone recommends engaging in moderate- to high-intensity activities, such as walking or cycling, for a significant amount of time each week — at least 30 minutes daily.

"Aerobic exercise increases heart rate and helps brain neurons to maintain old connections and form new connections," she noted.

Weight training and resistance exercises are also beneficial, as well as activities that combine balance, agility and coordination, like Tai Chi or dancing, according to the expert.

"Research shows that getting the blood pumping helps the brain tissue build up protective mechanisms and do better on both cognitive and muscle control tests and often live longer," she said.

No. 2: Eat a brain-friendly diet

Picone recommends eating a diet rich in antioxidants and plant-based protein sources — especially beans, nuts and tofu — as well as foods rich in omega 3 fatty acids. It is best to avoid processed foods, she advised.

A Mediterranean or MIND-style diet, which is rich in fruits, vegetables, olive oil and whole grains, has been linked to a lower risk of Parkinson’s disease.

"Foods that contain antioxidants, such as purple, red and blue grapes; blueberries; red berries, like strawberries; green, leafy vegetables, like broccoli, kale and spinach; and sweet potatoes, acorn or butternut squash are recommended," Picone said.

Coffee and tea drinkers have a lower risk of Parkinson's disease, the doctor noted.

No. 3: Limit exposure to toxins

Exposure to certain environmental toxins, like pesticides and heavy metals, can damage neurons and increase the risk of Parkinson’s, according to Dr. George Michalopoulos, founder and chairman of The Neurologic Wellness Institute in Chicago.

"Aerobic exercise can be neuroprotective and improve motor function."

"While it’s impossible to avoid all toxins, there are steps you can take to reduce your exposure," he told Fox News Digital. "Choose organic produce when possible, use protective gear if you’re working with chemicals and drink filtered water to avoid contaminants."

No. 4: Prioritize sleep

During deep sleep, the brain clears out waste products and repairs itself, Michalopoulos noted.

"Chronic sleep deprivation or conditions like sleep apnea can increase the risk of neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson’s," he said. "Stick to a consistent sleep schedule, avoid screens before bed and create a calming bedtime routine."

EVEN SMALL AMOUNTS OF ALCOHOL LINKED TO HIGHER DEMENTIA RISK IN OLDER ADULTS, STUDY SHOWS

Dr. Vibhash Sharma, a neurologist and medical director of UT Southwestern’s neuromodulation movement disorders clinic in Dallas, Texas, reiterated the importance of quality sleep for Parkinson’s prevention.

"As poor sleep quality and chronic sleep deprivation are associated with an increased risk of neurodegenerative disease, quality and adequate sleep is important for supporting brain repair and clearing abnormal proteins linked to Parkinson’s disease," he told Fox News Digital.

No. 5: Manage stress

Stress is a part of life, but chronic levels can take a toll on your brain, Picone cautioned.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s been linked to inflammation and oxidative stress, both of which are thought to play a role in Parkinson’s," she said. "Finding ways to manage stress can help protect your brain and improve your overall health. Try mindfulness practices like meditation, deep breathing or even a daily walk in nature."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

No. 6: Stay mentally and socially engaged

Keeping your brain active and staying connected with others can help build "cognitive reserve," which may protect against neurodegeneration, according to Michalopoulos.

"Activities that challenge your brain — like doing puzzles, reading or learning a new skill — are great for keeping sharp," he told Fox News Digital.

Sabanci reiterated that lifelong learning, social connection and purposeful activity support brain resilience.

No. 7: Avoid smoking and excessive alcohol

Smoking and heavy drinking have been linked to an increased risk of Parkinson’s, Michalopoulos warned.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"Quitting smoking and moderating alcohol intake can go a long way toward protecting your brain," he said.

The experts agreed, however, that none of these behavioral changes completely guarantee protection from Parkinson’s.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

"But taken together, they form a practical, low-risk approach to support brain longevity," Sabancı said.

"Anyone with motor changes, loss of smell, REM sleep behavior disorder or persistent constipation should seek medical evaluation early."