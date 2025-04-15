Kennedy applauds 'visionary' Indiana governor's MAHA executive orders

Indiana Governor Mike Braun, R-Ind., became the latest leader to enact health-related policies. On Tuesday, Braun signed a package of nine executive orders to "Make Indiana Healthy Again."

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz joined Braun at an event on Tuesday where all three spoke about the importance of healthy eating.

"This isn’t the usual top-down, one-size-fits-all public health agenda: We’re focused on root causes, giving Hoosiers the transparent information to make decisions affecting their health, making it easier to access fresh local food from Indiana’s incredible farms, and taking on the problems in government programs that are contributing to making our communities less healthy," Braun said in a statement about the orders.

'SEED OIL-FREE' RESTAURANTS AND FOODS GET HEALTHY STAMP OF APPROVAL

In his orders, Braun made changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), called for a study on the impact of artificial food dyes and outlined a comprehensive chronic disease plan focused on the diets of Indiana residents.

One of the major changes to SNAP would require able-bodied beneficiaries who are not currently working to seek employment. Additionally, candy and soft drinks will no longer be eligible for purchase with SNAP benefits in Indiana. During Tuesday’s event, Braun said that more SNAP dollars were going to sweets than fruits and vegetables.

RFK JR DARES GOVERNOR OF AMERICA'S FATTEST STATE TO DO REGULAR PUBLIC WEIGH-INS

Kennedy praised Braun’s "courageous and visionary leadership" in a statement and urged governors throughout the country to sign similar executive orders to make their own states healthier. Oz also commended the Indiana governor’s work, saying, "By prioritizing prevention, proper nutrition, and healthy lifestyle choices, we can set our younger generations up for a lifetime of success."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Governors across the country have implemented changes to SNAP in their states with the goal of making Americans healthier and tackling the obesity epidemic.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Late last month, Kennedy appeared with West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey, R, who he said would be put on a "really rigorous" exercise regimen and a carnivore diet. West Virginia is the country’s most obese state, followed by Mississippi and Arkansas, according to CDC data.

Morrisey celebrated the SNAP reforms, saying he was "putting ‘nutrition’ back into the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program."