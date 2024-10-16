Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Health Newsletter

'Hurricane babies,' plus whooping cough and emotional eating

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published

Fox News' Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in health care, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.

TOP 3:

- A major health system in Florida delivered 67 babies during Hurricane Milton

- Nutritionist warns the presidential election could trigger emotional eating

- Whooping cough cases have increased more than 340% since last year

a split image of a girl coughing, a baby born and a woman eating in bed

This week's health newsletter includes the uptick in whooping cough cases, babies born during Hurricane Milton, and tips to curb emotional eating. (iStock; AdventHealth for Women)

DODGING CANCER – Dr. Nicole Saphier shares her top tips for preventing breast cancer. Continue reading…

SOBER OCTOBER – Here are the potential health benefits of going 30 days with alcohol. Continue reading…

‘SUCH A BLESSING’ – Cataract removal surgery saved a young boy in West Africa from going blind. Continue reading…

Mamadou eye surgery

A 7-year-old boy in West Africa who was going blind can now see again, thanks to life-changing eye surgery provided by the Mercy Ships charity.  (SWNS)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.