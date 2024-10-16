'Hurricane babies,' plus whooping cough and emotional eating

Fox News' Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in health care, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.

TOP 3:

- A major health system in Florida delivered 67 babies during Hurricane Milton

- Nutritionist warns the presidential election could trigger emotional eating

- Whooping cough cases have increased more than 340% since last year

DODGING CANCER – Dr. Nicole Saphier shares her top tips for preventing breast cancer. Continue reading…

SOBER OCTOBER – Here are the potential health benefits of going 30 days with alcohol. Continue reading…

‘SUCH A BLESSING’ – Cataract removal surgery saved a young boy in West Africa from going blind. Continue reading…

