'Hurricane babies,' plus whooping cough and emotional eating

TOP 3:
- A major health system in Florida delivered 67 babies during Hurricane Milton
- Nutritionist warns the presidential election could trigger emotional eating
- Whooping cough cases have increased more than 340% since last year
DODGING CANCER – Dr. Nicole Saphier shares her top tips for preventing breast cancer. Continue reading…
SOBER OCTOBER – Here are the potential health benefits of going 30 days with alcohol. Continue reading…
‘SUCH A BLESSING’ – Cataract removal surgery saved a young boy in West Africa from going blind. Continue reading…
