Holding paper receipts for just 10 seconds can pose health risks, researchers warn

Health researchers are sounding the alarm about an endocrine disruptor commonly found in paper receipts – and they say it doesn't take long for your hands to absorb the chemical.

In an Apr. 14 statement, the Center for Environmental Health (CEH) announced a notice of violation for 32 retailers that allegedly had high levels of Bisphenol S (BPS) in their receipts.

In the official notice of violation on April 11, the companies named dozens of national corporations.

The organization described Bisphenol S (BPS) as the "lesser-known but harmful chemical cousin to BPA in receipt paper," and described the organic compound as "hormone-disrupting."

"BPS, like [Bisphenol A] … mimics estrogen and can disrupt the normal functioning of the body, including metabolism, growth and development, and reproduction," the statement said.

"Studies show that BPS can be absorbed through skin when handling receipt paper – even for short periods."

The statement claimed that holding a BPS-laced receipt for just 10 seconds could have serious health consequences.

"Based on these studies and testing by an independent lab, the concentrations were so high that touching only one receipt with BPS for 10 seconds resulted in exposure above the safe harbor level, which requires a clear and reasonable warning to consumers," CEH Science Lead Mihir Vohra said in the press release.

CEH stated that a lawsuit will be filed against the alleged violators unless they agree to "provide clear and reasonable warnings" to consumers or "reformulate such products to eliminate the BPS exposures."

The retailers will also have to pay an "appropriate civil penalty."

The organization advised consumers to decline paper receipts whenever possible.

"Store workers who must handle receipts should wear gloves if possible or avoid using alcohol-based hand cleaners before handling a receipt, because it can significantly increase the absorption of BPS," said CEH Senior Director Shakoora Azimi-Gaylon in the release.

"Receipts are made from thermal paper, which shouldn’t be recycled because they contain bisphenols like BPA and BPS, which can contaminate the recycling stream and pose health and environmental risks."

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel noted that digital receipts are more prevalent than ever.

"We are definitely moving in the direction of digital receipts anyway," the medical expert told Fox News Digital.

Siegel also noted that many Americans are exposed to Bisphenol A (BPA) without noticing it – for example, it can commonly be found on smartphone cases, despite not being found on iPhones.

More research needs to be done on the impact of "forever chemicals" like BPS, the doctor suggested.

"Forever chemicals are everywhere and there is a concern about fertility," Siegel cautioned.

"We need to do a better job of documenting and limiting exposure."

BPS has been scrutinized in recent years over its potential to adversely impact people's health.

In 2021, German researchers found that the chemical compound could "seriously damage" human brains after studying its effects on the nerve cells of goldfish.