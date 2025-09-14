Cannabis use rises among pregnant women despite serious fetal risks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More women are turning to marijuana to treat pregnancy-related illnesses, but experts warn of possible adverse side effects.

Cannabis use is rising among pregnant women — especially during the first trimester, the most critical period of fetal development, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, published annually by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Women are turning to marijuana during pregnancy to combat issues such as stress and anxiety, nausea, lack of sleep, vomiting and pain.

Approximately one in six women admitted to using marijuana or a cannabidiol product while pregnant, but half were not aware of the risks, according to a recent University of Florida study.

Marijuana, derived from the cannabis plant, contains two primary compounds — tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).

These compounds can be thought of as "siblings" — CBD does not affect the brain or spinal cord, while THC brings on more of a euphoric "high," according to Dr. Alta DeRoo, chief medical officer of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Today’s marijuana contains much higher concentrations of THC and is more potent than it was in the 1970s, health experts say, which means older research into its effects may be outdated.

There is also a scarcity of research into how medical issues affect pregnant women, with less than 1% of drug trials enrolling pregnant patients in the past 15 years, according to a public health study.

Is marijuana safe during pregnancy?

Some may assume marijuana is safe for pregnant women because it’s legal in many states and because it’s a natural, plant-based product — but not all natural products are safe during pregnancy.

For example, too much vitamin A can lead to birth defects, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG).

"I advise my patients to consider safer alternatives to treat their symptoms in pregnancy."

"Parents want to do the right thing for their health and especially for that of their future children," Dr. Jamie Lo, an associate professor of obstetrics, gynecology and urology at Oregon Health & Science University, told Fox News Digital. Her research focuses on the effects of cannabis on reproductive health.

There is no known safe amount of cannabis to use in pregnancy, she added.

"I advise my patients to consider safer alternatives to treat their symptoms in pregnancy — or for those who cannot abstain, at least try to reduce their frequency of use."

Kim Gamez, founder of SOBER(ISH), an online marketplace that sells hemp-derived, micro-dosed options for those wanting a buzz without alcohol, said she is "often surprised" by how many women ask if their products are safe to use during pregnancy or while nursing. (Hemp, like marijuana, is derived from the cannabis plant.)

"If there’s ever a time in life when relaxation and good sleep feel most needed, it’s certainly then," she told Fox News Digital.

There is currently no data confirming what amount (potency), frequency or timing of cannabis use in safe during pregnancy, Lo added.

"Thus, the national societies — American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, American Society for Reproductive Medicine, American Academy of Pediatrics, etc. — all recommend not using cannabis when pregnant or trying to conceive because of the limited safety data," she said.

Risks of marijuana in pregnancy

After a pregnant woman uses marijuana in any form, the cannabis crosses into the fetus. There are receptors for cannabis in the baby’s brain starting at the third month of pregnancy, DeRoo told Fox News Digital.

"From there, several studies have shown that this exposure to cannabis decreases fetal weight, head circumference and an increase in neonatal ICU admission," added DeRoo, who is also a board-certified addiction specialist and OB-GYN and an expert on the maternal and fetal complications of substance use.

A recent review published this May, which analyzed 51 studies, showed that use of marijuana during pregnancy has been linked to a higher risk of preterm delivery and a 75% higher risk of low birth weight.

Children may also develop a small head size, which correlates to neurological and psychological issues later in life, according to DeRoo.

Pregnant women who smoke marijuana can also have breathing problems because the substance lowers the amount of oxygen while smoking, according to the ACOG.

Any amount can impair judgment, cause dizziness and increase the risk of falls and injuries — all of which can become big issues during pregnancy, the above source states.

Studies over the past several years have also shown that marijuana is associated with problems concentrating, remembering and learning.

It also increases the risk of complications during elective surgery, as well as an increase in emergency visits and hospitalizations.

Experts also warn that cannabis can lead to substance use disorder during pregnancy because of its addictive potential.

" Cannabis use disorder is continued cannabis consumption despite negative consequences, such as failing role obligations, impaired relationships, giving up important activities and using [drugs] in physically hazardous situations," Dr. Tiffany Benjamin, a San Francisco-based psychiatrist who has presented at medical conferences on the clinical considerations of cannabis use, told Fox News Digital.

People who consume too much cannabis may experience side effects of cannabis intoxication, she cautioned.

These can include conjunctival injection (red eyes), increased appetite, dry mouth, increased heart rate and delayed reaction time, as well as problems with concentration and memory.

"Some individuals may have euphoria, anxiety and paranoia," Benjamin added.