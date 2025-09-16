Diabetes risk quadruples with use of popular natural remedy, study finds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Adults who consume cannabis are nearly four times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those who don’t, according to a new study.

Researchers led by Dr. Ibrahim Kamel from the Boston Medical Center in Massachusetts analyzed medical records from 54 healthcare organizations across the U.S. and Europe using the TriNetX Research Network.

They compared about 96,800 people with cannabis-related diagnoses, from casual users to those with dependency, to more than 4.16 million individuals who had no record of drug use or chronic illness.

Over a five-year period, 2.2% of cannabis users developed type 2 diabetes, compared to just 0.6% of non-users.

Even after adjusting for other health risks like high blood pressure, cholesterol, heart disease and alcohol or cocaine use, marijuana users still faced a higher risk.

Experts say a possible explanation is that marijuana affects appetite, metabolism and insulin resistance. Cannabis use is often associated with poor eating habits, which may contribute to rising blood sugar levels over time.

Given the increasing legalization of marijuana, it is often seen as an alternative to alcohol or tobacco, but the research suggests that its long-term risks could be more serious than many realize.

"As cannabis becomes more widely available and socially accepted and legalized in various jurisdictions, it is essential to understand its potential health risks," Kamel stated in a press release.

The study does have some limitations, the researchers acknowledged. Its design is retrospective, meaning it looked back at patient records rather than tracking new cases over time. That makes it difficult to prove marijuana directly causes diabetes.

Additionally, someone who uses it occasionally may not face the same risks as someone who consumes it daily.

As the researchers pointed out, the study has the potential for bias, as it relied on people to self-report their cannabis use — even in places where it was illegal — and didn’t measure exactly how much they used.

Physicians may soon need to "routinely talk to patients about cannabis use so they can understand their overall diabetes risk and potential need for metabolic monitoring," according to Kamel.

"These new sights from reliable, real-world evidence highlight the importance of integrating diabetes risk awareness into substance-use disorder treatment and counseling," he added.

Fox News Digital reached out to cannabis industry organizations requesting comment.