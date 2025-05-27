American honeymoon hotspot hit by highly contagious illness, health officials warn

While cases of measles continue to spread throughout the U.S., Hawaii is reporting a new type of infectious spread.

Pertussis, also known as whooping cough, is on the rise at a "worrying rate" in the Aloha State, the State of Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) confirmed last week in a news release.

As of May 15, there have been 108 cases of pertussis reported, already exceeding the 84 total cases in 2024.

The DOH labeled pertussis a "highly contagious respiratory disease" that spreads through the air when an infected individual coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms often resemble a cold but can progress to "intense coughing fits."

For children, these coughing fits can be followed by a "deep breath" that makes a "whooping" sound.

"Health complications can be serious and even life-threatening, especially for infants and young children who are not fully vaccinated," the DOH warned.

Complications can include pneumonia, seizures, apnea, encephalopathy (a disease of the brain) and death.

The most effective way to prevent pertussis is through vaccination, according to the DOH.

The DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis) vaccine is administered to children under 7 years old and the Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis) vaccine is for older children and adults.

Multiple doses are generally recommended for infants, children and adults.

"High vaccination rates protect individuals and communities and prevent cases from becoming outbreaks," the agency noted.

"However, vaccination rates for all routinely recommended vaccinations for school entry – including those for measles, pertussis, polio and varicella (chickenpox) – have declined nationally and in Hawaii since 2019."

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel confirmed that Hawaii is below the national average in terms of childhood vaccines, noting that the DTaP vaccine is "highly effective" in children, with close to 100% protection with appropriate dosages.

"Pertussis is insidious, and can be easily mistaken for other respiratory diseases, including viruses," Siegel told Fox News Digital.

"Pertussis, which is a bacteria, can be treated with antibiotics like doxycycline but is easily missed. The best protection is vaccination, including repeated boosters in teens and adults."

Siegel explained that the "characteristic whoop" sound among children is caused by clogged airways that are not yet well-developed.

About one-third of babies under 1 year who contract whooping cough are at risk of hospitalization, according to the doctor.

"The best protection is for everyone around them to be vaccinated," he said. "Pertussis outbreaks are now connected to a drop-off in early childhood vaccination."

Neha Pathak, MD, WebMD chief physician editor, echoed that pertussis is "still a significant public health threat," especially for infants and people with weakened immune systems.

"The DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis) vaccine offers strong protection to children — about 98 out of 100 children are protected for at least a year after the fifth dose, and about 70% are still protected for up to five years," she said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

While vaccines like measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) can provide lifelong protection, pertussis immunity decreases over time, which means boosters are necessary for adolescents and adults, Pathak noted.

"The uptick in pertussis cases is concerning, but not surprising given what we are seeing with vaccine hesitancy," she commented.

"Pregnant women should also get the Tdap vaccine during their third trimester to pass antibodies to their newborns, protecting them before they can be vaccinated," the doctor suggested.

Hawaii confirmed two cases of measles in early April and concluded there was no further community spread.

Despite the current situation being under control, the health department warned that measles exposure is still a threat among travelers.

"Measles cases in the United States continue to rise, with more than 1,000 cases already reported across 30 states this year," the department noted.

"The risk remains high for future travel-related measles cases reaching Hawaii, and DOH recommends continued vigilance and efforts to increase the MMR vaccination rate."

The DOH stressed its "strong" recommendation for children and adults to stay up to date with recommended vaccinations for disease prevention.