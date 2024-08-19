The health benefits of matcha, packed with antioxidants, may be worth incorporating into your diet

When you walk into your favorite café for breakfast or to grab a morning coffee, you'll likely spot a matcha option on the menu, too.

Matcha has origins in China and became extremely popular in Japan.

More recently, it's become a drink of choice in many other countries, including the United States.

Matcha, which is green, offers consumers earthy notes in every sip. It's a type of powered green tea made from the Camellia sinensis plant, which is similar to green tea.

What really makes matcha different is the way the plant is grown, being protected by the shade leading up to its harvesting. When the plant is harvested, its stems and veins are removed, and the entire leaf is turned into a fine powder.

Matcha can be consumed in a variety of ways, most commonly in the form of a beverage. In order to make matcha tea, which can be enjoyed hot or iced, simply mix the powder into your water. You can also combine matcha powder with milk, for more of a latte-type drink.

Alternatively, you can include matcha powder in baked goods or sprinkle it over oatmeal or a healthy acai bowl.

Matcha isn't famous for its taste alone, it's also popular for its health benefits.

Some of the health benefits, which are thought to stem from consumption, are as follows:

Matcha is full of antioxidants, including catechins, which are plant compounds found in green tea that act as natural antioxidants, according to Healthline.

The high amount of antioxidants found in matcha can be attributed to the fact that the whole leaf is turned into a fine powder, differentiating it from other green teas, which are usually brewed from the leaves.

The high level of antioxidants in matcha may help prevent cell damage and lower risk for certain diseases, according to WebMD.

In a study published in 2017 by PubMed per the National Library of Medicine, a group of 23 individuals were examined for how they performed different tasks aimed at measuring brain performance.

Some of the individuals were given four grams of matcha in tea or a bar, while the control group had a placebo.

The study found that those who consumed four grams of matcha had improvements in attention, reaction time and memory compared to those that were given a placebo.

Further studies are needed to solidify the idea that matcha improves brain function, as scientists have noted that the enhanced brain function could be a result of the caffeine in matcha, according to WebMD.

An average cup of matcha contains about 19 to 45 milligrams of caffeine per gram, which is about 38 to 176 milligrams of caffeine per cup on average, according to Healthline.

For comparison, a cup of coffee has about 70 to 140 milligrams per brewed cup, according to the source.

Matcha and green tea could reduce your risk of liver disease.

In 2015, a review published by PubMed Central was done of 15 studies that found drinking green tea was associated with a decreased risk of liver disease.

In 2020, experts noted that the protective properties of matcha for the liver benefit those with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a condition where fat builds in the liver, by reducing liver enzymes, but could have the opposite impact in those without NAFLD, according to Heathline.

Before trying to incorporate anything new into your diet, including matcha, always start with small amounts, so you know how your body will react.