Skin, hair benefits of jojoba oil, widely used in cosmetics, according to expert

Jojoba oil can contribute to several health benefits by topical applications to the skin and hair.

Many of the benefits jojoba oil could present are cosmetic ones, such as moisturizing dry, damaged skin and healing wounds, an expert told Fox News Digital.

Jojoba oil is created through the extraction of oil from the seeds of the fruit-bearing plant, Simmondsia chinensis.

"They take the seeds, which resemble dark coffee beans, and then they use either a cold press or a solvent extraction, and then you get an oil that's like a light yellow color," Jenna Volpe, a Texas-based registered dietitian and herbalist, told Fox News Digital in a phone call.

The topical application of jojoba oil to the skin or hair comes with health benefits, largely due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Read below to learn more about jojoba oil and its cosmetic benefits.

The oil is known for its anti-inflammatory and healing properties, which can help people with skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis as well as clear acne.

Indigenous tribes have used jojoba oil for centuries for these benefits and others, Volpe told Fox News Digital.

"They would use it for psoriasis, any kind of acne, skin disorders, any kind of scalp disorders, dry skin, irritated skin. They would take the oil and just apply a little bit topically," Volpe said.

When applied to the skin, jojoba oil can be diluted, but it doesn't have to be, said Volpe.

Jojoba oil is one that is widely considered safe for sensitive skin, according to Volpe, who specifically recommends ones that are "cold pressed certified organic," which she noted have more nutrients, antioxidants and are easier on sensitive skin.

Even so, it's not a bad idea to do a patch test when trying any new product on your skin to ensure you don't have an allergic reaction to it.

To conduct a patch test, dermatologists recommend applying the product to a specific spot on the skin twice daily for seven to 10 days, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association's website.

Ensure that no reaction formed, like itchy, red or swollen skin in that time frame, the American Academy of Dermatology Association notes.

Jojoba oil is one that can be used for its wound healing properties, Volpe told Fox News Digital.

Preliminary research has shown that jojoba oil can act to bind the skin cells back together after being separated by means of obtaining a scratch or a cut on the skin's surface, according to Healthline.

The high concentration of vitamin E in jojoba oil could also play a part in its wound-healing capabilities, per the source.

"[Jojoba oil] has a lot of vitamins like vitamin E. It's got vitamin A and vitamin D in it. It has different types of antioxidants that help to fight inflammation by neutralizing any kind of free radicals, which are substances that essentially cause cell damage," Volpe said.

In addition to being applied to the skin, jojoba oil is also commonly used in hair care routines.

"If you're using it for, like, a scalp, just a few drops can be added to something. You can add it to a shampoo, or you could dilute it, but you don't have to," Volpe explained.

The vitamins and minerals in jojoba oil can be nourishing for the hair, according to Healthline.

It can moisturize the hair thanks to its oily composition, per the outlet, and can be used to help treat dandruff.