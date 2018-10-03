Probiotics can help clear up your skin problems, dermatologist says
Probiotics, the “good” live bacteria that helps keep your gut healthy, has been shown to support a healthy immune system, boost weight management and even improve your mental health. But dermatologist and author Dr. Whitney Bowe explains there's also a connection between a healthy gut and clear, radiant skin. She sits down with Fox News’ Dr. Manny Alvarez to show how we can incorporate these “helpful” bacteria into our lives to get great skin from the inside out and outside in.
How probiotics can clear up your skin problems
