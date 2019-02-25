Girl fighting leukemia becomes honorary cop in Georgia

Ryleigh Williams is undergoing chemotherapy to fight leukemia, but now she'll also be asked to help fight crime, too.

Williams was named an honorary cop in Georgia.

“The officers in the police department just kind of fell in love with her and took her under our wing,” Griffin Chief of Police Michael F. Yates told FOX 5 Atlanta. “She really loves the police so we came up with the idea of making her an honorary police officer.”

Williams received her own uniform and badge. She also learned to fingerprint and was shown K-9 demonstrations. And last but not least, she learned how to fire a Taser!

“We’re glad to do it to see a smile on her face and have something to look forward to,” Yates told FOX 5 Atlanta.

