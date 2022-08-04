Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ron DeSantis
Published

Florida Gov. DeSantis on monkeypox emergency declarations: ‘We are not doing fear’

The governor claimed monkeypox virus health concern is overblown

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacted to recent action taken in response to the U.S. monkeypox virus outbreak, telling reporters in a Wednesday media briefing that his government is "not doing fear." 

The Republican governor said during a press briefing that Florida would, instead, "focus on facts."

"I am so sick of politicians — and we saw this with COVID — trying to sow fear into the population," he said. "We had people calling, mothers worried about whether their kids could catch it at school."

"We are not doing fear," DeSantis added. "And, we are not going to go out and try to rile people up and try to act like people can’t live their lives as they’ve been normally doing because of something."

PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY DECLARED IN SAN DIEGO OVER MONKEYPOX

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference in Pembroke Pines, Florida, on Aug. 18, 2021.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference in Pembroke Pines, Florida, on Aug. 18, 2021. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

He claimed that leaders of states that have declared public health emergencies would abuse those powers to "restrict your freedom." 

"I guarantee you that’s what will happen," he said. "We saw it so much with COVID." 

Govs. Kathy Hochul, Gavin Newsom and J.B. Pritzker — all Democrats from New York, California and Illinois, respectively — have declared states of emergency over the spread of monkeypox.

New York currently accounts for 1,666 of U.S. cases.

People wait to receive the monkeypox vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Manhattan on July 26, 2022.

People wait to receive the monkeypox vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Manhattan on July 26, 2022. (Photo by Liao Pan/China News Service via Getty Images)

FLORIDA GOV. RON DESANTIS SUSPENDS 'SOROS-BACKED' STATE ATTORNEY WHO REFUSED TO ENFORCE ABORTION BAN

The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows 525 confirmed monkeypox and orthopoxvirus cases reported in Florida and now 6,617 nationwide.

This photograph taken on March 5, 2021, shows a sign of the World Health Organization (WHO) at the entrance of their headquarters in Geneva amid the coronavirus outbreak.

This photograph taken on March 5, 2021, shows a sign of the World Health Organization (WHO) at the entrance of their headquarters in Geneva amid the coronavirus outbreak. (FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared monkeypox a global health emergency, with the virus spreading to tens of countries that don't typically have infections. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Monkeypox can spread to anyone through close, personal and often skin-to-skin contact, including direct contact with objects and surfaces that have been used by someone with monkeypox. 

A pregnant person can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.