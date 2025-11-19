Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Health

First-ever human case of rare bird flu strain confirmed in western US

Patient identified as an 'older adult' remains hospitalized after showing flu-like symptoms in November

By Khloe Quill Fox News
close
Can bird flu be the next pandemic? Video

Can bird flu be the next pandemic?

Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox News senior medical analyst, weighs in on how concerned people should be about bird flu spreading on 'Fox Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed that a resident of Grays Harbor County is the first person in the U.S. known to be infected with the H5N5 strain of avian influenza

The case also marks the country's first human bird flu diagnosis since February.

The patient, described by officials as "an older adult with underlying health conditions," remains hospitalized after showing influenza-like symptoms in early November. 

BIRD FLU CASES ON THE RISE, AS ILLNESS CONFIRMED AT GEORGIA COMMERCIAL POULTRY FARM

The DOH stated that the individual "had a mixed backyard flock of domestic poultry at home that had exposure to wild birds.

"Additional testing shows the virus to be H5N5, an avian influenza virus that has previously been reported in animals but never before in humans."

A caged hen feeds at an egg farm in San Diego County in this picture taken July 29, 2008.

The H5N5 virus is a close cousin of H5N1 — both are types of bird flu — but they’re not the same, experts say. (Reuters/Mike Blake)

Domestic poultry and wild birds are considered the most likely sources of the virus exposure, though the health investigation is ongoing.

Public health experts have not found any increased risk to the public to date, according to the press release.

RABIES INFECTIONS ARE INCREASING IN WILD ANIMALS — SHOULD YOU WORRY?

"Transmission of avian influenza between humans is extremely rare and has never been documented in the United States," the report states.

Older man in hospital bed, only hand is shown

The patient, who is only described as an "older adult," remains hospitalized as of the latest report. (iStock)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and DOH "currently consider the risk to the public from avian influenza to be low."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

The DOH urges poultry owners, wildlife handlers and others who have contact with animals to exercise caution. 

Measures include avoiding contact with sick or dead birds, using appropriate protective equipment and reporting sick wildlife or domestic animals to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA).

Person getting a flu shot closeup of needle

"Infection with both [regular flu and bird flu] could result in the emergence of an avian influenza virus that is more easily transmitted from person to person." (iStock)

The release also emphasizes that although the seasonal flu vaccine does not prevent bird flu infections, it is important because "infection with both viruses could result in the emergence of an avian influenza virus that is more easily transmitted from person to person."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Previously this year, the CDC declared the bird flu emergency officially over.

The agency’s emergency response to H5N1 bird flu, which was activated in 2024, was "deactivated" July 2, the agency told Reuters, citing declining animal infections and an absence of human cases since February.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The H5N5 virus is a close cousin of H5N1. While both viruses come from birds and share part of their genetic code, H5N5 has a different "end piece" of its structure that changes how it behaves, experts say.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

While H5N1 has caused human illness — and even deaths — for years, H5N5 has mostly been limited to birds until now, per health officials.

Khloe Quill is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. She and the lifestyle team cover a range of story topics including food and drink, travel, and health. 

Close modal

Continue