First confirmed case of measles in Washington, D.C. investigated by health officials

A confirmed case of measles in Washington, D.C. is being investigated by health officials after the contagious person visited several locations in the district.



The DC Department of Health warned the public of the potential exposure in a press release shared late Tuesday morning.

According to the release, those who were in the following places in the district at the listed times may have been exposed:

Amtrak Northeast Regional 175 Train (Southbound): March 19, 7:30 p.m. through 1:30 a.m.

Amtrak Concourse, Union Station: March 19, 11:00 p.m. through 1:30 a.m.

MedStar Urgent Care, Adams Morgan: March 22, 7:00 p.m. through 11:00 p.m.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms usually start 7 to 14 days after exposure. Symptoms include a fever over 101°F as well as a cough, runny nose, and red or watery eyes.

The most distinctive symptom of measles, appearing 3 to 5 days after onset of symptoms, is a rash that starts on the face and spreads across the body. Infected people can spread measles four days before the rash appears and up to four days afterward.

If you have been exposed to measles or were at one of the locations shared by the DC Department of Health during the times listed and are not vaccinated, health officials recommend watching for symptoms until 21 days after exposure.

If you are in Washington, D.C., health officials also recommend calling a doctor or DC Health at 844-493-2652 for additional guidance. Those exposed to measles are urged to stay home and avoid others if any symptoms appear.

Nearby Maryland experienced its first confirmed case of measles in a traveler at the Baltimore airport on March 10. The virus has swept much of the Northeast this winter.

People who have received two doses of the MMR or measles vaccine or were born before 1957 are considered protected. Those with only one dose of the vaccine are mostly protected but may seek a second shot for full immunity. Measles is considered preventable with the MMR vaccine, which offers lifetime protection with two doses.

Infants under 12 months old and those who are unvaccinated are considered most at-risk for measles.

Measles has been on the rise across the nation this cold and flu season, with 327 cases reported in Texas as of Tuesday, March 25. 40 people have been hospitalized from the outbreak so far in the Lone Star State.



The CDC has confirmed a total of 378 cases nationwide as of March 20 in a release.