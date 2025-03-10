Expand / Collapse search
Health

Maryland confirms first measles case in traveler at major DC airport

Case is not related to Texas measles outbreak, health officials say

Angelica Stabile By Angelica Stabile Fox News
Published
Dr. Marc Siegel talks with RFK Jr. about measles outbreak Video

Dr. Marc Siegel talks with RFK Jr. about measles outbreak

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel joins ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to discuss his conversation with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife.

The state of Maryland has confirmed its first measles case in a Howard County resident who recently traveled internationally.

The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) announced the positive case in a news release on Sunday. It was also confirmed by the Virginia Department of Health and Howard County health officials.

This case is not associated with the outbreaks in Texas or New Mexico, the health department confirmed.

VIRGINIA HEALTH OFFICIALS CONFIRM MEASLES CASE AT MAJOR INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Officials hope to identify people who might have been exposed while traveling at the following specific times and locations.

travelers at airport

Travelers at Washington Dulles International Airport may have been exposed to measles on March 5, health officials say. (Craig Hudson for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

March 5, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Washington Dulles International Airport: Terminal A, on transportation to the main terminal and in the baggage claim area

​March 7, 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center Pediatric Emergency Department

FLORIDA ALERTS FIRST MEASLES CASE OF YEAR IN PUBLIC SCHOOL AS EXPERTS STRESS VACCINATION

The MDH urged residents to check these exposure times, monitor any rising symptoms and get up to date with vaccinations.

Early measles symptoms include a fever over 101, runny nose, cough and red, watery eyes, according to health officials.

measles outbreak skin

A red rash will appear on the face and spread to the rest of the body, typically one to four days after early symptoms, according to the Maryland Department of Health. (iStock)

A red rash will appear on the face and spread to the rest of the body, typically one to four days after early symptoms.

Measles symptoms can develop from seven to 21 days after exposure, but usually appear within 10 to 14 days, the MDH added.

NEW MEXICO ADULT DIES OF MEASLES A WEEK AFTER TEXAS CHILD DIED DURING OUTBREAK

A person is contagious starting four days before the rash appears and up to four days after.

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel previously shared with Fox News Digital that measles is highly contagious.

Measles outbreak across America

Signs point the way to measles testing in the parking lot of the Seminole Hospital District across from Wigwam Stadium on Feb. 27, 2025, in Seminole, Texas.  (Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images)

"There is a 90% chance you will get it if you are unvaccinated and step into a room where someone with measles was two hours before," he cautioned.

The best way to prevent measles is to receive the two-dose measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and various experts.

The Maryland Department of Health states that pregnant women, infants younger than 1 year old and people who are immunocompromised are at the highest risk of complications from measles.

"People, especially those not vaccinated or otherwise immune to measles, who were at any of these locations during the possible exposure times should monitor themselves for any early symptoms of measles for 21 days after the potential exposure," the department noted.

Measles outbreak across America

River Jacobs, 1, is held by his mother, Caitlin Fuller, while he receives an MMR vaccine from Raynard Covarrubio, at a vaccine clinic put on by Lubbock Public Health Department on March 1, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images)

"People who develop a fever or other symptoms of measles should not go to childcare, school, work or out in public, and should contact their health care provider. They should call their health care provider first rather than showing up in the waiting room or emergency room so that the office can take measures to prevent spread to other patients."

Measles cases have occurred sporadically in Maryland, the department confirmed, including one case in 2024, one in 2023 and none from 2020 to 2022.

Nearly 200 measles cases were confirmed in Texas as of Friday, primarily affecting unvaccinated, school-aged children.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.