Maryland confirms first measles case in traveler at major DC airport

The state of Maryland has confirmed its first measles case in a Howard County resident who recently traveled internationally.

The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) announced the positive case in a news release on Sunday. It was also confirmed by the Virginia Department of Health and Howard County health officials.

This case is not associated with the outbreaks in Texas or New Mexico, the health department confirmed.

Officials hope to identify people who might have been exposed while traveling at the following specific times and locations.

March 5, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Washington Dulles International Airport: Terminal A, on transportation to the main terminal and in the baggage claim area

​March 7, 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center Pediatric Emergency Department

The MDH urged residents to check these exposure times, monitor any rising symptoms and get up to date with vaccinations.

Early measles symptoms include a fever over 101, runny nose, cough and red, watery eyes, according to health officials.

A red rash will appear on the face and spread to the rest of the body, typically one to four days after early symptoms.

Measles symptoms can develop from seven to 21 days after exposure, but usually appear within 10 to 14 days, the MDH added.

A person is contagious starting four days before the rash appears and up to four days after.

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel previously shared with Fox News Digital that measles is highly contagious.

"There is a 90% chance you will get it if you are unvaccinated and step into a room where someone with measles was two hours before," he cautioned.

The best way to prevent measles is to receive the two-dose measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and various experts.

The Maryland Department of Health states that pregnant women, infants younger than 1 year old and people who are immunocompromised are at the highest risk of complications from measles.

"People, especially those not vaccinated or otherwise immune to measles, who were at any of these locations during the possible exposure times should monitor themselves for any early symptoms of measles for 21 days after the potential exposure," the department noted.

"People who develop a fever or other symptoms of measles should not go to childcare, school, work or out in public, and should contact their health care provider. They should call their health care provider first rather than showing up in the waiting room or emergency room so that the office can take measures to prevent spread to other patients."

Measles cases have occurred sporadically in Maryland, the department confirmed, including one case in 2024, one in 2023 and none from 2020 to 2022.

Nearly 200 measles cases were confirmed in Texas as of Friday, primarily affecting unvaccinated, school-aged children.