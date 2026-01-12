Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Health

Feeling lonely? Simple 5-3-1 rule could help you make more connections

Simple framework targets weekly, monthly and daily social connection goals

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
close
Social media detox linked to better mental health Video

Social media detox linked to better mental health

Fox News contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier joins 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss how social media detoxes can benefit mental health and the health benefits of orange juice.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Social connection is known to be a key factor in overall health and well-being.

About one in six people worldwide experience loneliness, which is linked to around 871,000 deaths annually due to impacts on health, according to the World Health Organization.

One approach gaining attention is the 5-3-1 rule, a simple framework designed to help people build and maintain social relationships in everyday life.

ONE TOXIC BEHAVIOR KILLS RELATIONSHIPS, LEADING HAPPINESS EXPERT WARNS

The rule was reportedly developed by Canadian sociologist Kasley Killam, who argues that social health should be treated with the same consistency as physical or mental health.

"We need to be intentional about connection, just like we are with exercise and eating healthy foods," Killam recently told Business Insider.

Group of friends smiling and clinking wine glasses around a dining table in a cozy, modern home setting.

The 5-3-1 rule treats social connection as a daily health habit with simple, consistent goals. (iStock)

The 5-3-1 rule encourages social connection with three clear targets, as listed below.

5: Each week, spend time with five different people or social groups, such as friends, family members, coworkers, neighbors or acquaintances.

3: Each month, have three deeper conversations with people you trust, where interactions go beyond small talk.

1: Each day, aim for about one hour of social interaction, even if that time is spread out across shorter moments.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

The goal is to encourage regular, intentional connection.

Two women walking together in a park on a sunny day, smiling and talking while enjoying an outdoor stroll.

The rule encourages intentional connection by prioritizing a weekly variety in relationships, monthly deep conversations and daily social time. (iStock)

Jess Diller Kovler, a New York-based psychologist with Well By Messer and the Cognitive Therapy Center of Manhattan, said frameworks like the 5-3-1 rule are especially relevant right now.

"We need this now, more than ever," Kovler told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

She pointed out that many people underestimate how isolated they are, as modern communications, such as texting or social media, cannot fully substitute for face-to-face interaction.

Volunteer smiling and greeting participants at a community outreach event in a public park.

The 5-3-1 rule may benefit people who depend heavily on texting and social media for their social interaction. (iStock)

The framework is meant to serve as a guideline, not something that needs to be followed perfectly, Kovler noted.

"Whether it’s 5-3-1 or 1-2-3 or 1-3-5 doesn’t matter. Anything beats zero-zero-zero," she said.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Jonathan Alpert, a New York-based psychotherapist and author of "Therapy Nation," told Fox News Digital that building stronger social connections often starts with small, consistent steps rather than dramatic changes.

Middle-aged couple sitting at a café table, smiling and sharing a moment together, showing how social connection supports relationships and well-being.

The framework is intended as a flexible guide rather than a strict formula, as experts noted that any effort toward connection is better than none. (iStock)

Alpert suggested choosing activities that create familiarity over time. "Join a class, volunteer, or show up regularly at the same gym or café. Familiarity builds comfort, and comfort builds relationships," he said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The expert also encouraged people to be more proactive

"Instead of waiting for others to reach out, send the first text. Suggest the coffee. Most people want more connection, but don’t know how to start."

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

Close modal

Continue